Child advocate’s alarm over R.I. system should stir Mass. to take hard look at DCF

Edward Fitzpatrick’s article “Child advocate says ‘it has never been this bad,’ ” (Metro, Dec. 16) sounds the alarm on an overwhelming crisis in the Rhode Island child welfare system. Child advocate Jennifer Griffith’s testimony before a Rhode Island Senate committee is both compelling and courageous.

The same conditions in regard to lack of placements and services exist here in Massachusetts in the Department of Children and Families; however, the Commonwealth’s child advocate has not come forward in the same way to expose the agency’s malfeasance. Young adults for whom the DCF has failed to achieve permanency are eligible for a voluntary extension of care, but more than 30 percent find themselves homeless and at least 65 percent spend at least some time in our correctional system.