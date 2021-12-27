Homework assignment for the media: Follow up on schools’ efforts to foster safe, constructive learning spaces

Over the past few months, the Globe and other media have justifiably covered major incidents of violence, threats, and discrimination that have occurred in various Massachusetts schools. These deplorable situations have caused pain for individuals and harm for their communities as a whole.
It is important to keep in mind, however, that in most of these schools, the vast majority of interactions among students and between students and staff are positive. In addition, in most of these schools, staff, family, and student leaders have been collaborating extensively to address the issues that underlie these incidents as well as to make necessary improvements.
Focusing almost exclusively on these incidents undermines morale among school staff and contributes to cynicism and divisiveness within the general population. It also raises doubts about whether or how schools are dealing with these situations.
Here’s a New Year’s resolution for the Globe and other media: Follow up on these incidents by reporting steps that schools are taking to help students and staff cope and make progress by promoting safe and constructive learning environments for everyone.
William Henderson
Former principal
Henderson Inclusion School
Dorchester