Sorry, but I don’t hate ‘Emily in Paris’

A 20-something woman from Chicago lands in Paris for a year to work in a luxury marketing firm. She can’t speak French, which along with other examples of American vulgarity, horrifies her co-workers. Despite their contempt, she carves out a respectable role for herself on Twitter and Instagram. As she documents life in one of the world’s most beautiful cities via social media, she also meets incredibly handsome men and has sex with them. No one worries about the coronavirus or other transmissible diseases. Emily — played by Lily Collins — has a diverse set of friends and lovers. There’s even an older woman on the show. As played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Sylvie Grateau is a stereotypically mean Parisienne who runs the marketing firm — and also gets to be deliciously sexy in a way that few scriptwriters would imagine for an American woman of that vintage.

Unlike the haters who love to watch the Netflix show so they can rip it apart, I enjoy every fantasy it provokes.

The French despise the show for its cliché-ridden narratives — for example, Emily’s co-workers tell her it’s a crime in France to work on weekends. French critics also complain no one really dresses like the characters in the show and no French office operates like “Savoir,” the firm that employs Emily, along with her incessant cultural mistakes. Of course, serious American critics also loathe the show. A New Yorker piece called it “ambient TV” and described it as “an artifact of contemporary dystopia.” Reviewers were furious when the first season was nominated for best comedy at the Golden Globes.

Advertisement

I really don’t get the hate. Like Variety, I also wonder “Why does ‘Emily in Paris’ make people so mad?” Unlike “Succession,” it’s not populated by filthy rich, power-hungry family members who find ways to make each other miserable. Unlike “The Beatles: Get Back,” it’s not endless hours of burned-out, ego-burdened band members bickering with each other as they write their last songs together as a group.

Advertisement

Non, “Emily in Paris” is not sad, depressing, or violent. It’s light, frothy, and hopeful. That must be the problem. It’s not dark or gloomy enough to please the critics. Emily Cooper isn’t deep enough for them either, although I find her more contemplative than others do. She cares about her work and is seriously trying to learn French. She’s mostly a good friend — ok, except for the time she slept with the gorgeous French chef who turned out to be the boyfriend of her friend Camille. But during a weekend in St. Tropez, Emily wrestles with that moral dilemma. And Camille isn’t exactly a saint. She lures Emily into making a pact that neither of them will end up with the chef. I am not yet done with Season 2, but I sense drama coming.

Is it parody or escapism? Both, I think. And what’s so terrible about that?

For the record, when I visited Paris, I worked to blend in by wearing classic black. I said “bonjour” and “merci” whenever appropriate, while trying not to go overboard and sound ridiculous. I did my best to avoid any offensive behavior, and consulted my Rick Steves guidebook as inconspicuously as possible. But like legions of tourists, I was awed by the art, the architecture, and the sheer elegance of the city — and like Emily, I was wowed by the Eiffel Tower twinkling at night. Now, as I watch “Emily in Paris,” I think, what if, after college, instead of working on a newspaper in Danbury, Conn., I found my way to a writing job in Paris, and a chef like Gabriel? No, I don’t really think that, but the show does encourage fantasy at a time when reality is especially grim.

Advertisement

Next up for me: Season 2 of “All Creatures Great and Small” , on PBS, where I look forward to encounters with a charming and handsome veterinarian in the English countryside. It is much more critically acclaimed comfort food.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.