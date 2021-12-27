Victims make their case for better protections

▪ “I was stabbed by my ex-boyfriend while sitting in my car. . . . From that time forward, I was in the fight of my life.”

▪ “I was lucky. What saved my life was that my abuser was so well known as a violent and dangerous person that prosecutors were able to move for a dangerousness hearing. . . . I truly believe that saved my life.”

One by one, they told their stories — stories of abuse and fear but also of courage.

▪ “Victims often suffer, not only the abuse of the abuser, but [from] the lack of respect and dignity given to them by the system, which in turn gives the defendant many rights and exits to avoid punishment.”

And when they finished — some 45 minutes later — Governor Charlie Baker, struggling to maintain his composure, told the women who had come to a roundtable discussion at the Plymouth Public Library, “Your courage not just today but every day is breathtaking.”

He spoke of “those in public life who are supposed to be there and protect you and give you some peace of mind” who ended up doing “just the opposite.” Then he accepted a measure of personal responsibility, adding, “I’ve never been so distressed about my incompetence and my inability to actually deliver for someone as I am right now.”

And so as he begins his last year in office, Baker is attempting one more time to close some glaring loopholes in the state’s dangerousness statute — to provide more protection for victims and for communities. The bill is one part of a package of legislation aimed at strengthening protections for survivors of abuse. It includes a separate bill that would make it a crime to share sexually explicit images even if obtained legally — so-called revenge porn. Massachusetts is one of a mere handful of states that haven’t adopted a law aimed at curbing the practice.

This will be Baker’s third — and yes, final — attempt at getting the package through a Legislature that is still working at a pace that would embarrass any self-respecting snail.

In a filing letter to lawmakers, Baker emphasized that the bill would not change the legal standard applied at dangerousness hearings but noted that “existing limitations on the current system . . . unnecessarily expose victims to potential harm.”

Case in point, the August 2020 release of a convicted sex offender and rapist after the nonprofit Bail Fund paid his cash bail. Three weeks later, the suspect was accused of committing another rape following his release.

“The provisions of this legislation could have avoided that result by permitting prosecutors to request a dangerousness hearing after the defendant had been released on bail,” Baker wrote.

Under current law, prosecutors basically only get one bite of that apple — sometimes without having all the facts at the time bail is set.

Baker’s bill would also provide that a dangerousness detention lasts until the criminal proceedings are final. One of the women participating in the Plymouth discussion told how, after 180 days of being held following a dangerousness finding, her abuser was granted bail.

“Fortunately for me, he was unable to pay it,” she told Baker.

The bill would also permit a dangerousness hearing for those accused of an indecent assault on a child or statutory rape, neither currently covered by the law. And it creates a new felony offense for cutting off a court-ordered GPS device.

“I think Massachusetts has always prided itself on being a progressive and fair and just community when it comes to its laws, especially laws that involve aggression and violence and assault on women,” Baker told the group. “And I think in this particular case, people had a chance to hear today that our laws are failing many, many people in these circumstances, and it’s time they get fixed.”

The issue of cash bail has long been problematic and misunderstood. Its intention is simply to assure a defendant will return to court. It was not intended to be punitive and, back in 2018, the state’s Supreme Judicial Court ruled that a defendant’s finances should be taken into account by the court, and bail should be “no higher than necessary to ensure the defendant’s appearance for trial.”

But neither is high bail a substitute for a dangerousness hearing. By making the latter more likely in cases that cry out for protection of the victim, Baker’s bill can also make misuse of the cash bail system less likely.

Surely that’s something legislators can find time to tackle in 2022.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.