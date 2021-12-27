Anthony Ghergurovich sparks Malden Catholic boys’ hockey past Franklin

Zinck, a junior from Melrose, posted a 36-save showing en route to the win. Keefe, a sophomore from Saugus, had a second-period goal and two assists.

Goalie Brendan Zinck and defenseman Owen Keefe were instrumental in paving the way for the Lancers (3-0-0) to earn a spot in Tuesday’s final against Austin Prep.

Senior Anthony Ghergurovich was the catalyst for an uproar at the Malden Valley Forum when he netted the go-ahead goal with three minutes and 42 seconds remaining to lift Malden Catholic to a 3-2 win over Franklin in the first round of Christie Serino Christmas Classic Monday night.

Franklin’s Dylan Marchand and Ryan Sicchio led the Panthers with a goal each, and brought energy and tough competition to the Lancers on their home ice.

Malden Catholic coach Chris Kuchar singled out goaltending and Malden Catholic’s willingness to battle adversity as the reasons that they remain undefeated.

“Our player of the game was junior Brendan Zinck, between breakaways and sound saves, he kept us in the game and is the reason that we won the game. Our group also battled adversity. We were down 2-1,, but battled through and ultimately came away with a victory,” he said.

Austin Prep 3, St. Mary’s 0 — Anthony Bealieu was dominant in the first round of the Christie Serino Christmas Classic at Valley Forum II. The senior from Lawrence recorded a 22-save shutout to carry the Cougars (1-0-0) to a season-opening win over previously-unbeaten St. Mary’s (3-1-1).

Beaulieu fended off a stellar breakaway chance from St. Mary’s freshman forward Cam McGonagle to end the first period. Cougars senior John Tooney opened the scoring for Austin Prep late in the second period, beating senior Owen Giangrande with a phenomenal five-hole shot. Going into the third period, the message from Austin Prep coach William Pappas was to keep pressing physically and finish off a win in the season opener.

“Our team [Austin Prep] has been out with COVID for 12 days, and our message was to fight hard and stay on course. St. Mary’s outplayed us in the first period, but our team kept coming and played a very hard third period,” he said.

Forwards Derek Daley and Brendan Ardito sealed the Catholic Central League win for Austin Prep by rifling in two superb wrist shots.

Abington 2, Rockland 1 — Goaltender Spencer Merrick made 35 saves for the Green Wave in a win at the Rockland Ice Rink in the Cashman Tournament.

Archbishop Williams 2, Natick 1 — Rob Cibotti scored a goal and assisted on Sean Murphy’s eventual game-winner for the Bishops (2-1-1) in the opening round of the Bridgewater-Raynham Holiday Tournament at Bridgewater Ice Arena.

Bridgewater-Raynham 5, Barnstable 4 — Sophomore forward Ryan McInnis (2 goals), senior Dean Mason, and sophomore Sean Nasiff scored for the Trojans (2-4-1), leading to a shootout win for the hosts, with junior Justin Peters netting the winner, in the Bridgewater-Raynham Holiday Tournament.

Cambridge 7, Somerville 2 — Junior Jack Toner had a pair of goals for the host Falcons (2-2-1) in the opening game of the three-team, round-robin First Responders Cup at Simoni Memorial Rink.

Falmouth 3, Newton South 0 — Sophomore center Charlie Bardelis and senior winger Daren McDonald each scored to pace the Clippers (3-0-1), and senior forward Bud Driscoll tallied an empty-netter in the semifinals of the Ray Kenney Christmas Classic at the Falmouth Ice Arena.

Gloucester 7, Barrington (R.I.) 5 — Jack Costanzo tallied three goals and set up another and Emerson Marshall (2 goals, 1 assist) netted the winner to propel the Fishermen (4-0) to victory in the championship game of the Cape Ann Savings Bank Holiday Tournament at Talbot Rink. Colby Jewell recorded three assists and Brett Cunningham had a pair as Gloucester won its first title since 2017, and third overall in 14 years.

Marblehead 4, Beverly 0 — Junior forward Connor Jalbert (2 goals), senior forward Hayden Leveroni, and junior forward Christopher Locke scored for the Headers (2-4-0), as they took the consolation game in the Cape Ann Savings Bank Tournament. Senior goalie Nick Peters earned his first win of the season with a shutout at Talbot Rink in Gloucester.

Monomoy/Mashpee 12, Wareham/Carver 4 — Juniors Chris (3 goals, 2 assists) and Alex Matton (4 goals) led the Monarchs (2-2-0) to the nonconference win at Tony Kent Arena.

Milton 6, King Philip 2 — Owen Radley, Declan Walsh (2 goals), Jack Vaughan, and Jimmy Fallon (2 goals) each scored, and Ryan Dexter recorded 23 saves for the Wildcats (2-2) in the Quincy Youth Christmas Tournament.

Shawsheen 5, Westborough 4 — Junior forward Brady Darcey carried the Rams (4-0-0) to an overtime victory with his four goals. Freshman forward Dylan Higson contributed a goal too, as Shawsheen took the nonleague contest.

Silver Lake 2, Whitman-Hanson 1 — Aiden Dunphy scored the tying goal and Markie Kelleher had the winner to rally the Lakers (3-1) in the opening round of the Cashman Tournament at Rockland Ice Rink. Silver Lake plays Abington in Wednesday’s championship game (1:30 p.m.).

Swampscott 8, Lynn 1 — Senior forward Max Gadon had two goals and an assist, and junior forward Aidan Sprague had a goal and two assists, as seven players were on the board for the Big Blue (3-2-0) who advanced to the finals of the Lynn Christmas Tournament.

Wilmington 3, North Andover 2 — Senior forward William Alworth, sophomore forward Matt O’Brien, and junior forward Michael Daniels each scored for the Wildcats (1-3-0) in the first round of the Hillies Christmas Classic at Veterans Memorial Rink.

Girls’ hockey

NDA-Hingham 2, Duxbury 1 (SO) — In a highly-anticipated matchup, the the Dragons and NDA squared off in the first Lee and Mike Tenney Girls’ Winter Classic at The Bog in Kingston.

After 45 minutes of regulation and a five-minute overtime period resulted in a 1-1 draw, NDA prevailed after sophomore Julianna Connors and freshman Devon Moore converted their chances in the shootout. Duxbury was scoreless.

The Dragons (4-0-1) got on the board midway through the first period, when assistant captain Lily Sparrow scored her second goal in as many games. NDA (1-0-1) netted the tying goal in the third period on a tally by Maggie Donahue.

Goaltending from both teams was superb. Duxbury’s Anna McGinty was electric in the overtime period, turning away not one, but two NDA breakaway bids. Lily Prendergast made an impressive sequence of saves on a second-period penalty kill for NDA, and turned away four shots in the shootout.

“I thought both goalies were phenomenal,” Duxbury coach Dan Najarian said. “I think if you don’t have either of those girls in net, it could have been a five to one win either way.”

NDA advances to Wednesday’s final against Hingham.

Olivia Nolan reported from The Bog in Kingston. Emma Healy, Ethan Fuller, AJ Traub and Christopher Williams contributed to this story.