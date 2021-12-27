Celtics’ Jayson Tatum enters COVID-19 protocols, will miss Monday’s game at Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS—Celtics star Jayson Tatum will miss Monday’s game against the Timberwolves because he has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Tatum joins Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, Aaron Nesmith, Bruno Fernando, Enes Freedom, Justin Jackson, and C.J. Miles, who all missed Saturday’s game against the Bucks because they are in protocol. Grant Williams, who has missed the last five games while in COVID-19 protocol, has been upgraded to questionable.

Tatum was sidelined for nearly three weeks last January after testing positive for COVID-19 and said he dealt with after effects for about three months. He used an inhaler before games during that time.