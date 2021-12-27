Celtics’ Jayson Tatum enters COVID-19 protocols, will miss Monday’s game at Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS—Celtics star Jayson Tatum will miss Monday’s game against the Timberwolves because he has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Tatum joins Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, Aaron Nesmith, Bruno Fernando, Enes Freedom, Justin Jackson, and C.J. Miles, who all missed Saturday’s game against the Bucks because they are in protocol. Grant Williams, who has missed the last five games while in COVID-19 protocol, has been upgraded to questionable.
Tatum was sidelined for nearly three weeks last January after testing positive for COVID-19 and said he dealt with after effects for about three months. He used an inhaler before games during that time.
This season the two-time All-Star is averaging 25.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, but shooting a career-low 41.7 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from the 3-point line. After Boston’s 117-113 loss to Milwaukee in which Boston remained severely shorthanded, Tatum was asked about these unusual challenges.
“It’s definitely a unique circumstance, like anything this league or this world has ever seen,” he said. “I think unfortunately it’s kind of like the new normal, and it’s not just us, it’s everybody in the league. Every day it’s kind of like a toss-up, trying to figure out who’s going to be there, who’s available, who’s out. Just a lot of uncertainty. But I think at the end of the day it’s our job, whoever’s available, whoever we’ve got, we’ve got to go out there and try to figure it out.”
