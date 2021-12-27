Defending champion US men hold off Slovakia to open world junior hockey championship

RED DEER, Alberta — Boston University goalie Drew Commesso made 23 saves and the defending champion United States opened the world junior hockey championship with a 3-2 victory over Slovakia on Sunday night.
Up, 3-0, after two periods, the Americans held on after Martin Chromiak scored twice for Slovakia in the final period — the last with 2:33 remaining.
Minnesota forward Matthew Knies opened the scoring on a two-man advantage with 6:25 left in the first period, and Michigan's Mackie Samoskevich connected 1:43 later with a one-man advantage. Notre Dame's Landon Slaggert scored in the second.
The Americans will continue Group B play Tuesday against Switzerland.
Simon Latkoczy made 39 saves for Slovakia.
In Edmonton in Group A, No. 1 overall draft pick Owen Power had a hat trick to help Canada beat the Czech Republic, 6-3. In the afternoon, Russia beat Sweden, 6-3, in Group B in Red Deer, and Finland topped Germany, 3-1, in Group A in Edmonton.
Power scored in the first period to pull Canada to 3-2, then struck twice in a 1:25 span on a two-man power play midway through the second period to make it 5-3.
“I think pucks kind of just found me,” Power said. “Guys did a good job of getting me good pucks in good spots to shoot."
Power was taken by the Buffalo Sabres with the top pick in the July draft. The 6-foot-6-inch Michigan star is the first Canadian defenseman to score three goals in a game in the event.