Defending champion US men hold off Slovakia to open world junior hockey championship

RED DEER, Alberta — Boston University goalie Drew Commesso made 23 saves and the defending champion United States opened the world junior hockey championship with a 3-2 victory over Slovakia on Sunday night.

Up, 3-0, after two periods, the Americans held on after Martin Chromiak scored twice for Slovakia in the final period — the last with 2:33 remaining.

Minnesota forward Matthew Knies opened the scoring on a two-man advantage with 6:25 left in the first period, and Michigan's Mackie Samoskevich connected 1:43 later with a one-man advantage. Notre Dame's Landon Slaggert scored in the second.