EMass boys’ basketball: Norwood’s Noah Beaudet headlines Players of the Week

Noah Beaudet, Norwood — After dropping 29 points to lead a 19-point comeback in an 80-76 overtime win over Hopkinton last Friday, the junior guard hit his season average with 24 points in a 72-41 win at Ashland Tuesday to pace the 3-0 Mustangs.
Tommy Fanara, Abington— The senior guard tallied 25 points in a 72-58 South Shore League win over Middleborough Tuesday and scored 21 points in a 70-67 nonleague win at Oliver Ames Thursday.
Colby LeBlanc, Natick— The three-sport standout averaged 17 points and eight rebounds in wins over Bishop Feehan (64-54) and Framingham (54-51) this week.
Markus Nordin, Hamilton-Wenham — The 6-foot-4 wing carried the Generals to a 60-56 overtime win over rival Ipswich with 32 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 assists. The senior, who is headed to Bridgton Academy next year, is averaging 25 points, 12 rebounds and five assists through four games.
Lenny Tangishaka, Randolph — The junior guard scored 13 points with 4 assists and 4 steals in a 52-33 win over Milton Tuesday.
Mike Yentin, Bishop Fenwick — The Crusaders scored a crucial 74-62 win over Catholic Central League contender Austin Prep Tuesday, and rode that momentum to a 78-53 nonleague win at Danvers Thursday, with their senior guard averaging 24 points and seven rebounds per game.