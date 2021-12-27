EMass boys’ basketball: Norwood’s Noah Beaudet headlines Players of the Week

Noah Beaudet, Norwood — After dropping 29 points to lead a 19-point comeback in an 80-76 overtime win over Hopkinton last Friday, the junior guard hit his season average with 24 points in a 72-41 win at Ashland Tuesday to pace the 3-0 Mustangs.

Tommy Fanara, Abington— The senior guard tallied 25 points in a 72-58 South Shore League win over Middleborough Tuesday and scored 21 points in a 70-67 nonleague win at Oliver Ames Thursday.

Colby LeBlanc, Natick— The three-sport standout averaged 17 points and eight rebounds in wins over Bishop Feehan (64-54) and Framingham (54-51) this week.