Georgetown boys’ basketball following the lead of its seniors as an early riser in the Cape Ann League

Both of those options were off the table.

Once an afterthought in the Cape Ann League, a Royals program on the rise filled with depth, shooting, and versatility was capable of capturing the league title and making a deep run in the Division 4 state tournament.

A year ago, the Georgetown boys’ basketball team was off to one of the best starts in program history, sporting a 5-0 record when a COVID-19 outbreak within the program canceled the remainder of the season.

“It was honestly heartbreaking having the season cancelled because we had a really special group,” said senior guard Jack Lucido, a four-year varsity player.

With the graduation of just one player — leading scorer JT Murphy — Georgetown turned its attention toward this season and used last year’s cancellation to fuel offseason workouts and scrimmages.

Five games into the 2021-22 season, the Royals are off to another solid start behind a stifling defense allowing 49 points per game, sitting at 4-1 after securing a key 42-39 win over CAL stalwart Hamilton-Wenham last Monday.

“The guys were super committed during the offseason in terms of the weight room and we played in a bunch of summer leagues, a fall leagues and this was the first group I’ve had that we’ve had our whole team involved,” coach Josh Keilty said.

“The continuity and commitment has shown on the court and I’ve seen a strong commitment to winning so far.”

The Royals desperately wish Murphy (14.6 points per game last season) could be a part of this group but others have stepped up. Senior Harrison Lein, a 6-foot-2 lefty combo guard, has emerged as the go-to player, averaging a team-high 17 points per game behind strong driving skills and deft playmaking.

Lucido, who will play football at Wesleyan, is the team’s top 3-point shooter, while 6-foot-4 junior forward Grant Lyon has grown into a paint presence and rebounding big. The Royals also added St. John’s Prep transfer Matt Torgerson, a defense-focused point guard who keeps everyone organized.

Georgetown’s senior class has played together since they were kids, culminating in a travel basketball state championship when they were eighth-graders.

Torgerson, who played his first two years of high school at Georgetown, transferred back over the summer after watching the Royals’ success last season.

“I really missed the guys and I watched the five games last year and just missed it,” said Torgerson. “We all grew up playing together and that friendship shows on the court. It was a feeling of comfort coming back because these are a bunch of guys who have my back and I’ll always have theirs.”

The Georgetown players challenged themselves in summer and fall leagues. The Division 4 school with 400 enrolled students played against top programs from the area such as Central Catholic, Andover, St. Mary’s, Lawrence, and Lowell, and even reached the semifinals of the 32-team North Andover Fall League.

It was the first time the Georgetown program had competed in leagues of that caliber.

“Georgetown teams of the past would never play teams like that,” said Lein. “Playing against the top teams in the state, the energy they bring with full court presses, we really worked on our offense and getting into our sets. Being a smaller team, less physical as D1 teams, we showed ourselves we could hang with the top teams.”

In Keilty’s fifth season at his alma mater, Georgetown has steadily climbed from the bottom of the league standings. The Royals had endured three consecutive losing seasons when Keilty was hired. But in 2019, they rattled off five consecutive wins to end the season and qualify for the state tournament at 10-10.

In 2020, the Royals recovered from an 0-5 start and won 10 of their final 15 games en route to a D4 North semifinal appearance. Now, they are 9-1 over the past two seasons entering Wednesday’s non league matchup against Swampscott.

“I think coach Keilty’s done an unbelievable job turning the program around,” said Lucido. “He keeps everyone high energy and positive. He’s getting us on the more successful track compared to what the program was like 5-10 years ago.”

Once again, Georgetown believes it has a group capable of winning the CAL Baker Division title and making noise in the D4 tournament. The Royals want to see their defense improve as the the season progresses. They’ll also have to fend off a pair of solid teams in Amesbury and Manchester Essex in the Baker Division race.

The Royals’ senior class hopes another successful season will continue the upward trajectory of the program.

“It’s great to see the community come to games,” said Torgerson. “Every game, more fans show up, even at road games. It’s great to see that this team and the team’s of previous teams are really the face of Georgetown right now.”

The Georgetown boys' basketball team has circled a Cape Ann title as a goal for this season. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Courtside chatter

▪ While star guard Andre Mills transferred from Archbishop Williams to Vermont Academy, Archies is not lacking for backcourt depth this season. Josh Campbell, a transfer from Plymouth North, is averaging 31.3 points and 7.3 rebounds to lead Archies (3-0) thus far, while Andres Espaillat, a transfer from Rivers, spearheads the defensive backcourt. Returning point guard Charlie Conners has done a bit of everything while running the offense, and nearly posted a triple double with 7 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists in a 55-40 win over Cardinal Spellman on Dec. 17. “Those guards have really helped propel us to a fast start,” said Archies coach Brian Holden.

▪ St. Mary’s remains the class of the Catholic Central League, but Bishop Fenwick is joining Archies as one of the rivals for that top spot. The Crusaders scored a key 74-62 win at Austin Prep Tuesday and survived at Cathedral, 64-56, in their opener. Senior Mike Yentin is averaging 24 points per game, point guard Che Hanks (21 ppg.) follows, and four-year starter Jason Romans is filling the box score with averages of 17 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals per game.

Between those programs and new additions Bishop Feehan, Bishop Stang, Cristo Rey, and Saint Joseph Prep, the CCL is as deep as it’s ever been. “We know that everyone in our league is going to cause problems,” said Fenwick coach Kevin Moran. “[The CCL], top to bottom, is one of the most consistent leagues now, and there’s going to be nothing easy in that league.”

▪ Holiday tournaments are taking place in the Bay State with increased restrictions and scheduling changes to monitor as some teams withdraw due to health and safety issues. The Commonwealth Motors Classic has been cancelled due to COVID issues with several participating teams . . . The Garden City Classic at Newton North is limited to parents of players . . . The BABC Slades Bar and Grill Holiday Classic at Cathedral is on for Monday and Tuesday after some scheduling adjustments due to teams dropping out . . . Boston Public Schools has paused all athletic events and practices until at least Jan. 10.

Games to watch

Tuesday, No. 11 Brookline vs. No. 18 Everett, 11 a.m. — The BABC Slades Bar and Grill Holiday Classic at Boston Cathedral continues with Brookline opening the action against Everett. Belmont and Dracut will follow and host Cathedral closes out Tuesday’s action against Saint Joseph Prep.

Tuesday, No. 6 Lynn English vs. No. 10 St. Mary’s, 5:15 p.m. — English hosts the Boverini Tournament and will face the Spartans in the semifinals, with the winner slated to take on Lynn Tech or Lynn Classical in the tournament final Wednesday night.

Tuesday, No. 9 Newton North vs. Newton South, 6:45 p.m. — Crosstown rivals clash in the annual Garden City Classic, with the winner slated to face either Reading or Catholic Memorial in the tournament championship the following night.

Friday, No. 20 Abington at Foxborough, 1 p.m. — The Green Wave look to stay undefeated against Dylan Gordon and a talented Foxborough squad.

Friday, No. 17 Natick at North Quincy, 3 p.m. — Coming off a great offseason, the Raiders of North Quincy look to score a statement nonleague win over undefeated Natick.

Correspondent Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.