Gritty defensive performance helps Everett boys’ basketball over Belmont

He plays inside, he plays outside, he gives us a very different look,” Everett coach Stanley Chamblain said, “Roger’s our guy and he knows that.”

Vazquez was the catalyst for Everett (4-1) as a consistent scoring option and the screener on pick and rolls, and repeatedly showed his ability to score through contact at the rim.

With junior forward Roger Vasquez supplying a 17-point, seven-rebound performance, the 19th-ranked Everett boys’ basketball team held on for a 54-50 win over Belmont on the first day of the BABC Slades Bar and Grill Holiday Classic Monday at Cathedral High.

Aside from Vazquez, both teams struggled offensively and it was ultimately Everett’s grit at the defensive end that was the difference.

“That’s our identity, that’s what we try to emphasize,” said Chamblain, “I feel that we’re at our best on [the defensive] side of the court.”

Along with his scoring prowess, Vazquez understands the importance of defense in games like Monday’s.

“I know mistakes are bound to happen,” he said, “So we just have to keep playing, keep working, and get the W at the end of the day.”

Down the stretch, senior guard John Monexant (16 points, 3 rebounds) helped close out the win, hitting five of his six free throws late.

Senior forward Kevin Logan paced Belmont (3-2) with 17 points and six rebounds.

On Tuesday, Everett takes on Brookline at 11 a.m. and Belmont faces Dracut at 12:30.

Gloucester 57, Manchester Essex 48 — Zach Oliver (19 points) led the Fishermen (2-3) to the nonleague win in the BankGloucester Holiday Tournament. Gloucester will play Danvers (1-4) in Tuesday’s championship game at 7 p.m.

Lowell Catholic 60, Tyngsborough 44 — Senior Keith Pelkey scored 22 points, 15 on 3-pointers, to lead the Crusaders (3-2) to an opening-round win in the Jack Fletcher Christmas Classic. Sophomore Dimitri Sime tallied 10 points and 11 rebounds, and junior Alijah Iraola recorded 9 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

North Quincy 75, Weymouth 53 — Sophomore captain Daithi Quinn propelled the Red Raiders (3-1) to a comfortable win in the opening round of the Braintree Christmas Tournament at Braintree High with 30 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals. Junior guard Zach Taylor poured in 16 points and grabbed six boards, and junior guard Nate Caldwell posted 15 points and three steals.

Peabody 62, Pioneer Charter I 37 — Senior Luke Roan (11 points) and junior Nathan Braz (10 points) powered the Tanners (2-2) to a commanding nonleague win at home.

Saint Joseph Prep 72, Dracut 67 — Sophomore Nate Robertson’s 29-point performance spurred the Phoenix (5-0) to the narrow nonleague win in the BABC Slades Bar & Grille Holiday Classic.

Westford 57, Haverhill 45 — The Grey Ghosts (3-0) presented coach Chris Bramanti with his 100th career win in the first round of the IAABO Board 95 Greater Lowell Tournament.

Whitman-Hanson 58, Haines City (Fla.) 57 — Junior Cole Champignie (15 points), senior Ryan Vallancourt (13 points), and senior Alcolm Alcorn Crowder (10 points) powered the Panthers (3-1) to a narrow opening-round win in the Avon Park Tournament in Florida.

Girls’ basketball

Bishop Fenwick 60, Haverhill 25 — Senior Olivia Found posted 19 points, 6 steals and 5 assists as the No. 10 Crusaders (4-1) rolled to a win hosting the first round of the Bishop Fenwick Holiday Tournament. Sophomores Ella Andrews (10 points, 8 rebounds) and Cecilia Kay (12 points, 7 rebounds) also contributed.

Cohasset 53, Plymouth South 26 — Sarah Chenette posted a team-high 16 points to lead the Skippers (1-3) to their first win of the season in the opening round of the Sandwich Holiday Tournament. Abby Goff scored 14 points, and Angelina Grimes tallied 9 points and four steals.

North Reading 43, Revere 32 — Junior guard Brianne Slattery scored a game-high 14 points for the host Hornets (1-3) in the first round win in the North Reading Holiday Tournament. The Hornets will play Wakefield in the championship game Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Rockland 48, Masconomet 45 — Senior Julia Elie led the Bulldogs (4-1) with 23 points to advance in the Bishop Fenwick Holiday Tournament.

Christoper Williams can be reached at christopher.williams@globe.com.