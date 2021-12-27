fb-pixel Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Here’s the MHSFCA’s 26-player All-State football team

By Craig Larson Globe Staff,Updated December 27, 2021, 12 minutes ago
Foxborough senior Dylan Gordon racked up 2,323 total yards and 36 touchdowns as the Hockomock's Davenport MVP.
Foxborough senior Dylan Gordon racked up 2,323 total yards and 36 touchdowns as the Hockomock's Davenport MVP.Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

From a list of 100-plus worthy candidates, the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association has chosen its 2021 All-State Team, the 26-player roster headlined by quarterbacks Ayden Pereira (Central Catholic), Josh Robertson (Marblehead), and William Watson (Springfield Central).

The All-State selections will be honored with a banquet co-sponsored by the MHSFCA and the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston on March 12, 2022 at Burlington Marriott.

Quarterback

Ayden Pereira, Sr. (Central Catholic; 5-feet-11, 190 pounds)

Josh Robertson, Sr. (Marblehead; 6-0, 180)

William Watson, Jr. (Springfield Central; 6-0, 185)

Running back

Mack Gulla, Sr. (Franklin; 5-11, 195)

Datrell Jones, Jr. (Catholic Memorial; 5-11, 188)

Advertisement

Angelo LaRose, Jr. (Worcester South; 5-11, 195)

Receiver

Jackson Delaney, Sr. (St. John’s Prep; 6-2, 195)

Joseph Griffin, Sr. (Springfield Central; 6-4, 205)

Offensive Line

Michael Boutros, Sr. (Doherty; 6-3, 280)

Ty Chan, Sr. (Lawrence Academy; 6-6, 290)

Nick Ciaffoni, Sr. (BB&N; 6-4, 287)

Jack Funke, Sr. (Xaverian; 6-6, 290)

Peter Godfrey, Sr. (Stoneham; 6-6, 290)

Defensive line

Marco Monteiro, Sr. (Milford; 6-4, 295)

Patrick O’Neill, Sr. (Barnstable; 6-4, 240)

Samuel Okunlola, Sr. (Thayer Academy; 6-4, 225)

Matt Ragan, Sr. (Lawrence Academy; 6-5, 230)

Linebacker

Ryan Gately, Jr. (King Philip; 5-10, 170)

Dylan Gordon, Sr. (Foxborough; 6-3, 215)

Tyler Martin, Sr. (BB&N; 6-3, 237)

Preston Zinter, Jr. (Central Catholic; 6-3, 220)

Secondary

Devon Marshall, Sr. (Catholic Memorial; 6-0, 190)

Nolan O’Brien, Sr. (Lincoln-Sudbury; 5-10, 180)

Keegan Sullivan, Sr. (Scituate, 5-10, 175)

Steven Woods, Sr. (Bishop Fenwick; 5-10, 180)

Ismael Zamor, Sr. (Everett; 6-1, 185)


Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video