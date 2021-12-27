Here’s the MHSFCA’s 26-player All-State football team

From a list of 100-plus worthy candidates, the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association has chosen its 2021 All-State Team, the 26-player roster headlined by quarterbacks Ayden Pereira (Central Catholic), Josh Robertson (Marblehead), and William Watson (Springfield Central).
The All-State selections will be honored with a banquet co-sponsored by the MHSFCA and the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston on March 12, 2022 at Burlington Marriott.
Quarterback
Ayden Pereira, Sr. (Central Catholic; 5-feet-11, 190 pounds)
Josh Robertson, Sr. (Marblehead; 6-0, 180)
William Watson, Jr. (Springfield Central; 6-0, 185)
Running back
Mack Gulla, Sr. (Franklin; 5-11, 195)
Datrell Jones, Jr. (Catholic Memorial; 5-11, 188)
Angelo LaRose, Jr. (Worcester South; 5-11, 195)
Receiver
Jackson Delaney, Sr. (St. John’s Prep; 6-2, 195)
Joseph Griffin, Sr. (Springfield Central; 6-4, 205)
Offensive Line
Michael Boutros, Sr. (Doherty; 6-3, 280)
Ty Chan, Sr. (Lawrence Academy; 6-6, 290)
Nick Ciaffoni, Sr. (BB&N; 6-4, 287)
Jack Funke, Sr. (Xaverian; 6-6, 290)
Peter Godfrey, Sr. (Stoneham; 6-6, 290)
Defensive line
Marco Monteiro, Sr. (Milford; 6-4, 295)
Patrick O’Neill, Sr. (Barnstable; 6-4, 240)
Samuel Okunlola, Sr. (Thayer Academy; 6-4, 225)
Matt Ragan, Sr. (Lawrence Academy; 6-5, 230)
Linebacker
Ryan Gately, Jr. (King Philip; 5-10, 170)
Dylan Gordon, Sr. (Foxborough; 6-3, 215)
Tyler Martin, Sr. (BB&N; 6-3, 237)
Preston Zinter, Jr. (Central Catholic; 6-3, 220)
Secondary
Devon Marshall, Sr. (Catholic Memorial; 6-0, 190)
Nolan O’Brien, Sr. (Lincoln-Sudbury; 5-10, 180)
Keegan Sullivan, Sr. (Scituate, 5-10, 175)
Steven Woods, Sr. (Bishop Fenwick; 5-10, 180)
Ismael Zamor, Sr. (Everett; 6-1, 185)
