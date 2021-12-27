Here’s the MHSFCA’s 26-player All-State football team

From a list of 100-plus worthy candidates, the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association has chosen its 2021 All-State Team, the 26-player roster headlined by quarterbacks Ayden Pereira (Central Catholic), Josh Robertson (Marblehead), and William Watson (Springfield Central).

The All-State selections will be honored with a banquet co-sponsored by the MHSFCA and the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston on March 12, 2022 at Burlington Marriott.

Quarterback