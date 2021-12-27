Jayson Tatum-less Celtics crumble in the fourth quarter, hit new low in loss to Timberwolves

In the end, though, the Timberwolves shoved their misfortune aside, and the Celtics could not. Boston coughed up an 11-point lead late in the third quarter and was generally walloped after that, ultimately falling, 108-103.

They remained considerably shorthanded for their game against the Timberwolves on Monday, with Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Dennis Schröder, and Josh Richardson all out. But Minnesota’s lineup was even more ravaged, with just one regular starter available and six of its top eight scorers sidelined.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Celtics’ recent skid has certainly frustrated them and their fan base, but there was at least a good explanation for it. Boston’s roster has been ravaged by COVID-19 protocols and injuries, leaving coach Ime Udoka unsure where he could turn when things went sour.

Advertisement

It is a new low point during a Celtics season that has had plenty of them. Boston (16-18) has upcoming games looming against the Clippers and Suns, and any real hope of salvaging this year appears to be slipping away by the day.

The Timberwolves gashed the Celtics with strong drives and cuts throughout their second-half surge, and held a 50-26 edge in points in the paint in the game.

Jaylen Brown had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Celtics, but made only 8 of 24 shots and missed five free throws. Payton Pritchard was 8 for 22 and scored 24 points in a career-high 45 minutes.

The Celtics were wobbly for stretches of the game, but they were facing a lineup that leaves some room to be wobbly. And when Grant Williams hit a 3-pointer with 3:58 left in the third that gave the Celtics a 76-65 lead, they appeared to be in a good spot.

Then everything began to crumble. Former Celtics center Greg Monroe, who just signed a 10-day contract with the Timberwolves and arrived in Minnesota on Monday afternoon, started flinging assists and scoring inside. Jaylen Nowell had a poster dunk over Jabari Parker. Two-way contract center Nathan Knight, who erupted for 20 points, splashed a 3-pointer.

Advertisement

And suddenly, a game that Boston once controlled was rapidly slipping away. A putback by Monroe with 5:40 left capped a 28-8 run that gave the Wolves a 93-84 lead, their largest. The teams mostly traded baskets after that, but that was not a sustainable approach for Boston.

Observations from the game:

⋅ The Celtics had a spirited start. Al Horford threw an alley-oop to Robert Williams, Pritchard drilled a 3, and Horford converted a shot as he spun through the lane, helping build a quick 11-2 lead. But Boston connected on just 2 of its next 18 attempts. There were some missteps, but the quality of the shots was actually pretty good despite the slowdown.

⋅ Brown received plenty of attention from Minnesota’s defense and just seemed off for much of the first half. He missed his first five shots, had a few careless passes, and was struggling to find a rhythm.

When Brown fell to the ground on one drive late in the second quarter, the Timberwolves wanted the officials to call a travel and Brown argued that he had been fouled. The ball was ultimately just given to Boston after going out of bounds off of Minnesota, and as Brown prepared to inbound near the Wolves’ bench, resident pest Patrick Beverley got in Brown’s face and was yammering about something.

Advertisement

Brown mostly brushed him off, and when he hit a 3-pointer moments later, he stared down Beverley. Adding a 17-footer after that, he ignited Boston’s 13-0 run to close the half.

⋅ Horford returned after missing five games due to COVID-19 protocols, and the 35-year-old looked rested and refreshed in the first half, when he registered 7 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. He was moving well at both ends of the floor.

⋅ Romeo Langford’s aggressiveness provided a boost in the first half. He started the game with a driving dunk and a nice putback, and although things turned into a bit of an adventure for him at that end of the floor, he never stopped playing hard.

The third-year wing went to halftime with four steals and two blocked shots. The Celtics needed these energy plays, particularly as the shorthanded Wolves began to gain some confidence by grabbing an early lead.

⋅ It didn’t help the already shorthanded Celtics that Robert Williams dealt with foul trouble for most of the night. Wolves two-way contract player Nathan Knight got the better of their matchup and had 10 points during a powerful third quarter. But Grant Williams answered for the Celtics, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and scoring 10 points of his own in the third.

Boston missed Grant Williams’s floor spacing and physicality while he was out.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.