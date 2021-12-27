NFL Week 16: Order has been restored to the NFL universe

But after Week 16, order has been restored to the NFL universe. Except for a couple of surprise teams, the standings look pretty much the way they were expected to before the season.

The Patriots and Cardinals, two teams that missed the playoffs last year, held the No. 1 conference seeds for a good chunk of the season. The bottom-feeding Lions and Jaguars have somehow pulled off a couple of upsets, proving the Any Given Sunday theory once again.

The 2021 NFL season has certainly had its share of unpredictability.

The Week 16 review looks at the playoff picture coming into focus:

▪ The two surprise teams deserve their props. The Bengals entered the season with the third-worst Super Bowl odds, but now sit at 9-6, lead the AFC North, and hold the No. 3 playoff seed after demolishing the shorthanded Ravens, 41-21.

It was not the classiest win by the Bengals, who were still throwing deep at the two-minute warning despite the 20-point lead. But it will go down as a record day, as quarterback Joe Burrow finished with 525 passing yards, the fourth-most in NFL history.

The Browns were supposed to be the kings of the AFC North, but have struggled behind Baker Mayfield and are all but out of the playoffs picture at 7-8. The Bengals instead are flourishing with a terrific young core of playmakers and a surprisingly stout defense.

Joe Burrow riddled the Ravens with 525 passing yards. Andy Lyons/Getty

▪ The other surprise team is the 8-7 Eagles, who entered the season with the sixth-worst Super Bowl odds. Beating the lousy Giants, 34-10, with their second- and third-string quarterbacks is nothing to crow about. But the Eagles have now won five of six under new coach Nick Sirianni, and quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to be a revelation.

The Eagles held the NFC’s No. 7 seed as of Monday and could be a pesky opponent come playoff time.

▪ Otherwise, the standings are playing fairly true to form. The Chiefs demolished the Steelers, 36-10, and have reasserted their dominance atop the AFC. They overcame a 3-4 start to reach 11-4, and are the first AFC team to win its division or even clinch a playoff spot.

This marks the Chiefs’ sixth straight AFC West title, and they remain one game ahead of the Titans for the No. 1 playoff seed. Patrick Mahomes has 13 touchdown passes and three interceptions in the last six games.

▪ The Titans were the favorites to win the AFC South, and they are cruising along at 10-5 with the No. 2 seed after a big win over the 49ers Thursday night. The Titans also have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs, giving them a shot to sneak into the top spot.

▪ The 9-6 Bills were the favorites to win the AFC East, and now have a commanding lead following Sunday’s 33-21 win over the Patriots. The Bills finish with the Falcons and Jets at home, meaning it would take an epic collapse for them not to win the division. They have the No. 4 seed, and probably can rise as high as No. 3.

▪ No real surprises among the wild-card teams either (going into Monday’s Saints-Dolphins game). The 9-6 Colts made the playoffs last year, and now have the No. 5 seed after dismantling the Cardinals Saturday night.

The 9-6 Patriots were expected to be improved after splurging in free agency but still not in the same league as the Bills, which is proving to be the case. And the 8-7 Ravens are always in the hunt, but were not picked to win the division this year.

▪ No one should be shocked about the teams that are on the outside, either. The Dolphins, 7-7 entering Monday night, were supposed to be competitive this year, and have done an impressive job of clawing back from 1-7.

The 8-7 Chargers have been inconsistent all along, and of course laid a stinker in Week 16 to the lowly Texans, losing, 41-29.

The 8-7 Raiders are still alive after defeating the Broncos, but once again are too much of a roller-coaster team to be a contender. The 7-7-1 Steelers have been on a long, slow wheeze to the finish line for a couple of years under Ben Roethlisberger. The 7-8 Broncos still don’t have any offense. The 7-8 Browns are the Browns.

▪ The NFC is also playing out as expected. Anyone shocked that Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are 12-3 again and sitting with the No. 1 seed? The Packers should win their final two games against the Vikings and Lions to secure a bye and home-field advantage. Their only real concern is Rodgers’s broken toe.

▪ The Cowboys entered the season as the NFC East favorites, and wrapped up the division title Sunday night with a 56-14 dismantling of Washington. The Cowboys are 11-4 and hold the No. 2 seed, though the top spot is likely out of reach.

▪ The Rams were supposed to be a quarterback away from being a top Super Bowl contender, and after a midseason lull, they are now 11-4 and sitting with the No. 3 seed. They have taken back control of the NFC West following a 30-23 win over the Vikings, and Matthew Stafford is second in the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and should be in the MVP conversation.

▪ And to absolutely no one’s surprise, Tom Brady helped the 11-4 Buccaneers seal their first NFC South title since 2007 with a 32-6 thrashing of the Panthers. The No. 1 seed is probably out of reach, but they can’t go lower than No. 4, so the Bucs are better off getting everyone rested and healthy over the next two weeks.

▪ The Cardinals were supposed to be good this year, but they weren’t supposed to be 10-2, top of the NFC good. They have fallen back to earth in December with a three-game losing streak that has dropped them to No. 5 in the conference, which is a more accurate reflection of their team.

▪ The 49ers surprisingly had the fifth-best Super Bowl odds in the preseason, and though they aren’t a top contender at 8-7, they are solidly in the playoff field at the No. 6 seed.

▪ Of the teams outside the bubble, the only real surprise is 5-10 Seattle, which has struggled through Russell Wilson’s finger injury and a host of issues. No one expected much from the Saints, Vikings, Falcons, Washington, Panthers, Bears, or Giants, and they have fulfilled the prediction.

1. Patriots QB Mac Jones: You can’t discount the Patriots’ 9-6 record, nor his season-long performance compared with the other rookie QBs. But one more bad game and Jones loses the award.

2. Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase: Had seven catches for 125 yards in the big win over the Ravens. He’s now seventh in the NFL with 1,163 receiving yards and third with 10 receiving touchdowns, and is ready to inch past Jones for the award.

3. Steelers RB Najee Harris: Had 110 total yards in the loss to the Chiefs and is sixth in the NFL with 1,406.

4. Falcons TE Kyle Pitts: Had six catches for 102 yards against the Lions, giving him 949 yards for the season, joining Mike Ditka as the only rookie tight ends ever to compile 900 receiving yards.

5. Texans QB Davis Mills: Had 254 yards and two TDs in the impressive win over the Chargers. Mills, a third-round pick, has knocked off Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert in consecutive weeks, and is outplaying every first-round QB expect Jones.

Tracking former Patriots

▪ 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: Threw two bad interceptions in the loss to the Titans, though the 95-yard game-tying drive was nice.

▪ Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski: Had only one catch for 23 yards in the win over the Panthers.

▪ Bucs WR Antonio Brown: Caught 10 of 15 targets for 101 yards in his first game back from injury and suspension.

▪ Texans RB Rex Burkhead: Had a career-high 149 rushing yards and two TDs in the win over Chargers.

▪ Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore: Was beaten for several receptions by Brown, then left the game with a groin injury.

▪ Cardinals OLB Chandler Jones: Had two tackles in the loss to the Colts. He had five sacks in the season opener, and has 4.5 in 12 games since.

▪ Giants coach Joe Judge: ESPN reports that he’s safe, but why? The Giants look hopeless.

Stats of the Week

▪ Burrow had 416 and 525 passing yards in his two games against the Ravens, becoming the first QB to throw for 900 yards against one team in a season.

▪ The Bills are the first team to win games at Gillette Stadium in consecutive years since the 2005-06 Colts.

▪ Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has 11 interceptions, the most by an NFL player since Everson Walls had 11 for the Cowboys in 1981.

▪ The Seahawks clinched last place in the NFC West for the first time since the 2002 realignment.

▪ The Steelers have not scored a touchdown in the first half in five straight games, their longest streak since 1940.

▪ The 2-13 Jaguars have a half-game lead over the 2-12-1 Lions for the No. 1 draft pick.

▪ Three offensive tackles caught touchdown passes Sunday: The Eagles’ Lane Johnson, the Jets’ Conor McDermott, and the Cowboys’ Terence Steele, the first lineman to catch a touchdown for Dallas since 1968.

▪ Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson, who started Sunday, is with his 14th NFL team in a career that began in 2008.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.