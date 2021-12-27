Panthers send players home after six more test positive for COVID-19

That brings the total number of Carolina players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list to 13.

The Carolina Panthers sent their players home from Bank of America Stadium after six more — defensive end Brian Burns , linebacker Shaq Thompson , defensive end Marquis Haynes , defensive tackle Phil Hoskins , center Matt Paradis , and defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon — tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said the decision to send players home was made “to stem the tide” and get things under control. The team will conduct its meetings virtually until then, and Rhule is hoping to have players back in the building for practice on Wednesday.

Garoppolo dealing with thumb injury

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo injured his right thumb in San Francisco’s loss at Tennessee last week and his status for the 49ers’ game this week is in doubt.

According to reports, Garoppolo suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament and a fracture in the right thumb.

Garoppolo missed practice Monday because of the injury suffered in the first half of last Thursday’s loss at Tennessee and coach Kyle Shanahan said the team would have a better idea about his availability later in the week for Sunday’s game against Houston.

“It’s a thumb sprain,” Shanahan said. “It didn’t feel great today. He wasn’t able to throw today and we’ll see how it is on Wednesday. Hopefully it’ll get better.”

Shanahan said Garoppolo got hurt on a sack in the second quarter but stayed in the game.

If Garoppolo is unable to play, rookie Trey Lance would get his second start.

The 49ers (8-7) currently hold a wild-card spot in the NFC.

Bears’ Nagy expects to finish season

Matt Nagy is operating as though he’ll be the Bears’ head coach at least through the end of this season.

It’s an assumption much easier to make, even with a 5-10 record, considering the way the Bears rallied under difficult conditions in Sunday’s 25-24 comeback win over the Seahawks.

“So really, as we know going into these final two games, not being able to make the playoffs, we have an obligation to do that — that’s it, plain and simple,” Nagy said. “If I’m not doing that, then I’m letting someone else down on this team, whether it’s a player or coach. It’s just real simple; that’s not going to happen with me.”

Rumors about Nagy’s possible firing have persisted since the false report that he would be fired just after Thanksgiving.

The Bears will have several players back from the reserve/COVID-19 list when they host the Giants Sunday, including starting receiver Allen Robinson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, and safety Tashaun Gipson. They also hope to get back quarterback Justin Fields, but his return from an ankle injury is uncertain.

Buccaneers’ Barrett injures knee

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said linebacker Shaq Barrett will miss the final two games of the regular season after spraining his anterior and medial collateral ligaments in Sunday’s win at Carolina.

“It’s not severe, but he’s probably out the rest of the regular season,” Arians said. “Hopefully we’ll have him back for the playoffs.”

Barrett has 10 sacks and three forced fumbles this season.

Tampa Bay also put wideout Mike Evans, who missed Sunday with a hamstring injury, on the COVID-19 list, but activated receiver Breshad Perriman from it.

Eagles’ Sanders breaks hand

Eagles running back Miles Sanders broke a bone in his right hand during the first half of Sunday’s win over the Giants and won’t play Sunday in Washington. Coach Nick Sirianni said Sanders will be reevaluated next week and will not be placed on injured reserve. Sanders has rushed for 754 yards on 137 carries with no touchdowns in 12 games. Philadelphia, winner of five of its last six, sits in the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC … According to reports, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is week-to-week with a bruised shoulder and his status for Sunday’s game at Cincinnati is unknown. Edwards-Helaire had nine carries for 27 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Steelers before departing early in the second half. Edwards-Helaire leads Kansas City with 517 yards and four touchdowns rushing.

Chargers trio to sit Sunday

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said receiver Mike Williams, safety Nasir Adderley, and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. will miss Sunday’s home game against the Broncos and be added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list … The Colts placed safety Jahleel Addae, cornerback T.J. Carrie, linebacker Malik Jefferson, running back Marlon Mack, and tackle Braden Smith on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Smith has been a key member of the offensive line that has helped Jonathan Taylor lead the league in rushing … The Browns activated eight players, including defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and running back Kareem Hunt from the Reserve/COVID-19 list … The Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen, who has been backing up starter Joe Burrow, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, meaning they will likely have to add a quarterback to the roster … The Lions activated quarterback Jared Goff from the Reserve/COVID-19 list … The Titans put receivers Julio Jones and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, defensive back Buster Skrine, and linebacker Bud Dupree on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

