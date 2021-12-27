fb-pixel Skip to main content
Patriots’ Matt Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley land on COVID-19 list

By Staff and wire reportsUpdated December 27, 2021, 1 minute ago
Matthew Judon is in his first season with the Patriots.
Matthew Judon is in his first season with the Patriots.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Patriots have placed outside linebacker Matthew Judon and inside linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley on the reserve/COVID list.

Judon, in his first season with the Patriots, has a team-high 12.5 sacks, while Bentley, in his fourth season with New England, has played in 14 games this year for the Patriots.

NFL Network reports that 106 players landed on the reserve list on Monday, all with positive tests, and 96 of those positive cases came back on Monday — which is a high for the league this season.

If Judon and Bentley are vaccinated, each could return by Sunday’s matchup against the Jaguars under the NFL’s new COVID-19 testing protocols.

If they are unvaccinated, they will need to sit out for 10 days.

