Patriots’ Matt Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley land on COVID-19 list

Judon, in his first season with the Patriots, has a team-high 12.5 sacks, while Bentley, in his fourth season with New England, has played in 14 games this year for the Patriots.

The Patriots have placed outside linebacker Matthew Judon and inside linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley on the reserve/COVID list.

NFL Network reports that 106 players landed on the reserve list on Monday, all with positive tests, and 96 of those positive cases came back on Monday — which is a high for the league this season.

If Judon and Bentley are vaccinated, each could return by Sunday’s matchup against the Jaguars under the NFL’s new COVID-19 testing protocols.

If they are unvaccinated, they will need to sit out for 10 days.

