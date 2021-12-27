The Patriots remain in the driver’s seat for a playoff spot, but the road ahead is more complicated now

“You, you, you, you, you,” he said. “Shut the [expletive] up.”

With the ball still in his right hand, Diggs used his left to point five times into the crowd.

FOXBOROUGH — After Bills receiver Stefon Diggs caught a laser from quarterback Josh Allen to score Buffalo’s second touchdown on Sunday, he immediately made his way to the Patriots fans in the stands behind the end zone.

The Bills repeatedly sucked the life out of Gillette Stadium Sunday afternoon, carving up New England’s defense with ease. For the first time since Week 4, the Patriots did not secure any takeaways. For the first time since Week 5, they didn’t sack the opposing quarterback a single time. And for the first time under coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots didn’t force a punt.

Advertisement

Excluding the final drive of the first half, when they got the ball with a minute remaining, and the final possession of the game, when they knelt to run the clock out, the Bills reached the red zone on every single possession.

When Allen flipped the ball to tight end Dawson Knox for the victory-sealing touchdown in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Patriots fans started filing out.

“It really just wasn’t our day,” Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones said after the 33-21 defeat.

The stakes of Sunday’s rematch were high — and the Bills came ready to compete. At 9-6, they are now on track to win their second straight AFC East title and host a playoff game. If the Bills win their final two games, against the Falcons and the Jets at home, the division is officially theirs.

The Patriots, meanwhile, find themselves as the AFC’s sixth seed, set to play a wild-card game on the road. After heading into their bye week atop the division and the conference, the Patriots have sputtered, suffering back-to-back losses and slipping in the standings.

Advertisement

“We knew what we were playing for,” wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said. “There were a lot of plays we left out on the field. That’s a bad feeling for any athlete, any professional. We’ve just got to go watch the tape, learn from it, and try to be better from the next game moving forward.”

Based on their postgame reactions while jogging off the field and into the stadium tunnel, the Bills were well-aware of the implications of their victory. Team captain Taiwan Jones jumped up and clicked his heels like a leprechaun. Many players, coaches, and staffers yelled and rejoiced, with some having something extra to say, too.

“It must suck to be in Boston tonight,” shouted defensive end Jerry Hughes Sr. “That’s for sure.”

“That [expletive] feels good,” added defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

So, where do things stand for the Patriots moving forward?

The division is technically still in reach. If the Bills lose either or their two remaining games and the Patriots win out, then New England will once again overtake the AFC East’s top spot.

The Patriots close their season by facing the bottom-dwelling Jaguars at home and the Dolphins on the road. Two wins would guarantee a playoff spot, as would a loss to Jacksonville and a win over Miami. A win over Jacksonville and a loss to Miami would put their playoff chances at 98 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight. Two losses would drop those chances to 34 percent, meaning the Patriots would need results across the league to break in their favor.

Advertisement

The likelihood of that last scenario happening is rather slim, though.

What’s much more probable is that New England advances to the postseason as a wild-card team. The Patriots can clinch a playoff berth in Week 17 with a win and a Las Vegas loss (at Indianapolis) or a win and a Miami loss (at Tennessee).

“It starts with Jacksonville, preparing, doing everything we have to,” said safety Devin McCourty. “Putting everything into it and winning that game. I don’t know how. I don’t know what it will look like, but it’s that time of year to find a way to win.”

The seeding of the AFC is still very much in flux. The 11-4 Chiefs are the only team in the conference to lock up their division and a playoff berth. According to FiveThirtyEight, Kansas City has a 72 percent chance of earning the conference’s No. 1 seed and lone playoff bye. But the 10-5 Titans are right on their heels.

It’s hard to predict future matchups given the uncertainty, but Patriots-Bills Part III is definitely possible. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Patriots have a 53.4 percent chance of finishing as the AFC’s sixth seed, a 25 percent chance of finishing as the fifth seed, and a 49 percent chance of facing Buffalo in the wild-card round.

Either way, one thing is clear after Sunday: The Patriots are no longer the ones in the driver’s seat of the division. The Bills are.

Advertisement

“It’s our own fault,” said center David Andrews. “There is no one to blame except for us. That is what it is. We can’t change it now and got to get back to work tomorrow.”

As for coach Bill Belichick’s message to the team ahead of the final two weeks of the regular season?

“Same as it is every week,” he said. “Have a good week of preparation and get a win on Sunday.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.