Spirit owner Steve Baldwin facing pressure from investors to sell team to Y. Michelle Kang

Lyon and second-tier Paris FC were thrown out of the Coupe de France as a result of the fan violence that forced the abandonment of their match on Dec. 17. Supporters invaded the field, launched flares, and fought each other in the stands. Following a meeting of its disciplinary commission, the French Football Federation announced that Lyon would also not be allowed fans at away games for the rest of the season and should be fined 52,000 euros ($59,000).

A group of Washington Spirit investors, including former Senate majority leader Tom Daschle , has threatened legal action against managing partner Steve Baldwin if he does not sell the National Women’s Soccer League team to the higher bidder, co-owner Y. Michele Kang . Baldwin this month entered into exclusive negotiations with a group headed by billionaire Todd Boehly , whose offer of $25 million is 40 percent less than Kang’s $35 million bid. In a letter to Baldwin obtained by The Washington Post, 17 investors said, “It is our collective position that the $35 million bid is so far superior that there is but one option worth pursuing.” Those signing the letter included Daschle and his wife, Linda ; former diplomat Bonnie McElveen-Hunter ; and Estee Portnoy , Michael Jordan’s longtime business manager. They are among dozens, including Chelsea Clinton , Jenna Bush Hager , and Alex Ovechkin , who invested in the Spirit this year.

COLLEGES

Baylor remains No.1 in men’s Top 25

A combination of cancellations and the holidays made for a quiet week in college basketball. The latest Associated Press poll reflected the light week. Baylor remained No. 1 for the third straight week in the poll released, receiving all 61 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Bears (11-0) had 60 first-place votes a week ago and were a unanimous selection this week with a blowout win over Alcorn State and Arizona’s loss to Tennessee. The top five remained the same from last week, with Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga, and UCLA behind Baylor.

South Carolina, Stanford women unchanged, despite clash

A relatively quiet week because of the holidays left The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll mostly unchanged. South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks staved off another challenge from a top opponent, rallying to beat No. 2 Stanford 65-61 last Tuesday. Coach Dawn Staley’s squad has beat five top-10 teams this season, including the No. 2 team twice. The Cardinal stayed at No. 2 because of their strong showing against the Gamecocks. Louisville, Arizona, and North Carolina State held their spots in the top five. In fact, the top 12 teams in the poll remained the same from the previous week.

Ohio State receiver skipping Rose Bowl

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson is skipping the Rose Bowl to enter the NFL draft. Wilson made the announcement in a statement on Twitter at the same time the Buckeyes were at Disneyland to celebrate their New Year’s Day game against Pac-12 champion Utah. “ Wilson, a 6-foot, 192-pound junior, is regarded as a potential first-round selection. He had 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns, ranking second on the team in each category for the potent Buckeyes passing attack.

HOCKEY

USA Hockey wants IHF to reschedule women’s U18 tournament

USA Hockey has asked the International Ice Hockey Federation to reconsider canceling the women’s under-18 world championship that was scheduled to take place in Sweden in January. It’s the second consecutive year the tournament has been canceled. The 2021 event was also scrapped because of the pandemic. The IIHF said the decision to cancel all January tournaments was based on a recommendation from the organization’s medical committee and that it was not possible to reschedule the women’s under-18 championship because of league commitments within Sweden. USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher called it “a critical event for the future of women’s hockey” and an important one for players and staff involved. The IIHF’s announcement last week — two days before the start of the men’s world junior tournament that was not affected by the cancellations — sparked outrage across the hockey community.

Brandon Tanev out knee injury

The Seattle Kraken will be without forward Brandon Tanev for the rest of the season after he suffered a torn ACL in his knee, the team said. Tanev was injured Dec. 18 against Edmonton and had sought a second opinion on the extent of the injury. The team said additional information on his recovery would be available following surgery ... A lawsuit filed against the Chicago Blackhawks by a former Michigan high school student who said he was sexually assaulted by ex-assistant coach Brad Aldrich has been dismissed, an attorney said. Susan Loggans, who represents the former student, told The Associated Press that an order in the case was entered last week in Cook County Circuit Court.