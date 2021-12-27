Super Bowl? Time to tamp down any talk of that when making the playoffs would be more of an achievement for the Patriots

Bostonians and New Englanders have been understandably spoiled by the Tom Brady Era, but the Patriots franchise took considerable steps back when Brady departed to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And while this bounce back season under rookie QB Mac Jones has been promising, conversation about a February appearance in the Super Bowl at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles as the AFC champion was wildly irresponsible.

What may be more offensive – or non-defensive – than the Patriots allowing Bills backup receiver Isaiah McKenzie to make 11 receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown in Sunday’s 33-21 loss to Buffalo is the premature talk about a New England return to the Super Bowl.

Coach Bill Belichick ensured he wouldn’t endure the misery of last season by upgrading the roster through free agency and those moves have mostly worked. So has the decision to dump Cam Newton and fully invest in Jones, who has been solid and steady during his first NFL season.

And the result has been a chance to win the AFC East and reach the playoffs, which is an impressive response after last year’s debacle.

While the AFC does not contain the juggernauts of the past, it’s pretty apparent the Patriots are the fourth-best team in the conference behind the Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills. Fourth is being generous considering the Cincinnati Bengals are rising and the Tennessee Titans — despite injuries to key offensive personnel — have a better record.

Patriots faithful may have to face the reality this could be a one-and-done team in the playoffs because there remains obvious flaws. Jones still doesn’t have a real go-to receiver and the running-back-by-committee approach has been moderately successful, but has faltered at times because of injuries.

The defense needed key stops in the past two weeks and couldn’t execute,, getting dominated by opposing offenses that were one-dimensional but were damn good at that one dimension.

The caveat about being in a conference where every team had a flaw, is the Patriots do have a chance to galvanize and make a deep playoff run. But at this stage, they’d be lucky to get a home playoff game and would likely have to win at Indianapolis (or Buffalo or Tennessee) and Kansas City to make it to Los Angeles.

The seven-game winning streak was impressive, but then again, it wasn’t all that impressive. Three of the wins came over the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons. The win over the Titans was without Derrick Henry, although the defense forced several Tennessee errors. The Buffalo win three weeks ago was masterful, but Jones did little besides handoff the ball to his running backs.

In the rematch, Jones was uneven and the Patriots’ defense was inadequate in key moments. The Patriots displayed their flaws, a lack of an explosive offense and true deep threat and a defense that can be pushed aroundand unable to make in-game adjustments.

At what point did the Patriots realize that McKenzie would be the primary weapon of Bills QB Josh Allen, if at all? He was targeted 12 times against the Patriots. He was targeted 11 total times before Sunday’s game and his emergence was stunning, but New England’s defense never reacted.

“Josh Allen made some good throws to him,” defensive back Devin McCourty said. “They used him well, game plan-wise. We didn’t adjust and I felt like I could’ve made some adjustments on the field that would’ve helped us. We just didn’t get it done.”

The Patriots are a franchise making significant progress, distancing themselves from Brady , getting progressively younger, but they are also feeling the brunt of poor drafts the past few years and the lack of development. Belichick essentially gave running back Sony Michel, a former first-round pick, to the Los Angeles Rams. Michel has responded by rushing for 423 yards in his past four games, including 131 in L.A.’s win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The drafting of wide receiver N’Keal Harry was initially praised — he was a man amongst boys at Arizona State, a combination of power and speed — but he lacked breakaway speed at the professional level and has botched several opportunities to make an impact.

Besides Jones, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and running back Rhamondre Stevenson, the Patriots have been mostly devoid of young, homegrown talent. Belichick refused to invest in a true game-breaking receiver, and that has cost the offense a chance to develop and win games on those days where the defense is struggling to execute, as was the case on Sunday.

Winning the final two games against the Jaguars and Dolphins, and reaching the AFC playoffs would mean a successful season in New England. This team should not be judged against its glorious past, because it was forced to reboot after Brady left. Reaching the postseason a year after being relegated to throwing Newton and a bunch of journeymen on the field to try to score points is an accomplishment, just not the type that Patriots fans have been used to.

Could New England reach the Super Bowl? There’s a slight chance, but the high expectations for such a flawed team need to be lowered. The Patriots were expected to win their past two games against the Colts and Bills and lost both by a combined 22 points. They are a playoff team, one capable of pulling off an upset, but they need more to reach the Super Bowl threshold.

Mac and the guys had Patriots faithful dreaming big after seven consecutive wins, but now the focus needs to shift to winning the final two games, getting into the tournament and then banking on the expertise of Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to perhaps pull off an upset or two.

The franchise is taking the necessary steps forward, but perhaps not fast enough for a fanbase that’s been spoiled. There remains another roster upgrade in the offseason before there can be any discussion about another Super Bowl. Perhaps then it will be more timely and appropriate.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.