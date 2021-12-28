‘Teenage Dick’ closes early at the Huntington due to COVID cases

The Huntington Theatre Company has canceled the final week of in-person performances of “Teenage Dick” due to “breakthrough cases within the company” — the latest theatrical casualty of the recent surge in COVID-19 numbers.

The show, which premiered Dec. 3 at the Calderwood Pavilion, was to have run through Jan. 2. Ticket holders will be contacted, the theater said on its website.

Digital tickets for a professional recording of “Teenage Dick,” a contemporary spin on “Richard III,” are available through Jan. 16.