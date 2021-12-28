Moderna sheds $98 billion in value as stock slumps 50% from peak

Moderna is on its longest losing streak in more than two years, extending its slump from a record high in August to more than 50 percent.

The slide has wiped about $98 billion off the company’s market value since that peak. While the Omicron variant is sweeping the world, Moderna’s shares were pressured as coronavirus pills by Pfizer and Merck recently received authorization from the FDA.

The shares were down 2.20 percent Tuesday to close at $241.44. They have fallen about 19 percent over the past six days, erasing almost $23 billion in market value.