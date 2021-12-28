More than 1,000 flights canceled Tuesday as Omicron, weather take toll on air travel

For the fifth straight day, flight delays and cancellations plagued travelers at Logan International Airport, a result of staffing shortages tied to rising COVID-19 cases that have grounded or delayed more than 10,000 US flights during the holiday travel season.

The cancellations are down from Monday, when more than 1,400 flights — including domestic trips and flights in and out of the United States — were scrubbed, according to FlightAware. But the number of cancellations could grow over the course of the day.

Flight disruptions triggered by weather and coronavirus-related staffing shortages appeared to ease slightly Tuesday, but still amounted to more than 1,000 cancellations, stranding holiday travelers across the country as many try to return home.

By 4 p.m. Tuesday, 144 flights arriving at or departing from Logan had been delayed and 50 canceled, according to the website FlightAware, which tracks flight cancellations. The early totals were down from 207 delays and 50 cancellations listed for the Boston airport Monday, and 212 delays and 54 cancellations recorded on Sunday.

Some of the largest US-based airlines — including Delta, United, and JetBlue — have said that the surging Omicron variant has caused staffing shortages and forced them to cancel flights. Since Friday, airlines have canceled nearly 5,000 flights to, from, or inside the United States, with more than 1,000 US cancellations on Tuesday, according to FlightAware.

Inclement weather has also played a role in some of the disarray at Logan, causing Cape Cod-headquartered Cape Air, which operates smaller aircraft, to cancel more than 40 of its flights on Saturday.

To make matters worse at Logan, travelers seeking to utilize the airport’s COVID-19 testing sites are still seeing long waits at peak travel periods. Last week, as passengers took to the airport in droves to fly for the holidays, some reported waiting in line for up to four hours.

The company that runs the sites, XpresCheck, said Tuesday that travelers can book appointments ahead of time to avoid a long wait. Wait times vary depending how busy the airport is, said XpresCheck spokeswoman Julie Ferguson. She did not specify how long travelers are waiting for tests on average.

“Naturally, the times of day when the airport is the busiest, then the demand is the highest and the lines can get long,” Ferguson said in an e-mail. “There are other times of day where this is no line because there aren’t many flights. And these peak periods, and associated wait times, change daily based on scheduled flights.”

The CDC on Monday offered the pandemic-stricken airline industry a reprieve that could help ease staffing shortages when the agency cut in half the recommended length of time a person should isolate after getting COVID-19 — to five days. Airlines had previously called on the Biden administration to shorten the quarantine period to alleviate staffing issues.

The move comes as airlines anticipate heavy travel on Sunday, Jan. 2, as people return home after the holidays.

Across the country, airlines are trying to reschedule hundreds of delayed and canceled trips for passengers scrambling to get home after the holidays. The fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus began to overwhelm airlines just before Christmas, teaming with pockets of wintry weather to disrupt flight schedules as millions of Americans traveled for the holidays.

More than 2 million people flew Monday, according to the Transportation Security Administration — a robust figure in the pandemic era, and a continuing sign that the virus is not deterring people from getting on planes.

Between Christmas Eve and Monday, cancellations increased by the hundreds each day, going from more than 600 on Christmas Eve and cresting at around 1,400 on Sunday before slightly diminishing Monday and Tuesday, according to FlightAware.

The cancellations come as the travel industry attempts to recover from the pandemic, which choked off air travel and forced airlines to rely on tens of billions of dollars in federal aid. With passenger counts over the Thanksgiving holiday approaching 90 percent of 2019 levels, airlines were optimistic about a rebound at the end of the year, only for many to be caught flat-footed by the virus’s latest variant, which has sent US infections soaring.

Globe correspondent Andrew Brinker contributed to this report.