US companies say shortened isolation will ease staffing woes, but health concerns linger

The updated policy was embraced by representatives for industries including air travel, food, and retail. The Omicron variant has torn through already short-staffed sectors, temporarily shutting restaurants and causing the cancellation of thousands of flights that disrupted Christmas travel. More than 1,000 flights “within, into, or out of the United States” were canceled Tuesday, according to FlightAware, which provides aviation data.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reduced the number of days that infected patients should remain isolated — and for many workers, sidelined — to five days from 10. Anyone leaving isolation must be free of symptoms and should wear a mask when near others for an additional five days.

New federal guidance shortening the recommended isolation periods for many infected Americans will provide relief to companies struggling with staffing shortages, businesses said Tuesday, but labor representatives warned that the move could push some employees back to work too soon.

“The aviation workforce is essential to maintaining the operations of air travel and cargo supply chains,” the trade group Airlines for America said in a statement. “The decision is the right one based upon science.”

But the Association of Flight Attendants, a union that represents nearly 50,000 flight crew workers, had argued that employees should not be expected to return to work unless they had no symptoms and tested negative.

“Already the lack of paid sick leave creates pressure on workers to come to work sick,” said Sara Nelson, the international president of the union. “Corporations that fail to recognize this with paid sick leave, or pressure workers to come to work sick or face discipline, are failing their workers and their customers.”

Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, welcomed the news, particularly here, where the vaccination rate is fairly high.

“This is one bit of positive relief for stretched, and understaffed workforces in a variety of industries,” Hurst said in an e-mail to the Globe. “Particularly here in Massachusetts where we have done so well with vaccinations, a shorter time frame to get back to work is simply common sense and probably overdue.”

Ronn Garry, owner of the Tropical Foods grocery store in Roxbury, said the news came as a relief. His staff is mostly vaccinated and required to wear masks at work, so he thinks the new guidance “seems appropriate.”

“My feeling has been to trust the science, so I’m trusting that they have a reason for changing it to five [days],” he said.

Over the past couple of weeks, Garry said several employees at Tropical Foods have called in sick after receiving positive COVID-19 test results or being in close contact with someone who tested positive. Garry had been following the CDC’s 10-day isolation rule for those with positive test results, and it had been taking a toll on the company’s staffing.

“It had really stretched us pretty thin,” he said.

Even with the shortened quarantine period, Garry has told employees not to eat lunch together and to remain distant so cases do not spread in-store, a worst- case scenario that could force the company to temporarily shut down.

Yet others, such as Mitchell Fallon, communications and political director for the New England Joint Board UNITE HERE, a union representing workers in the textile, garment, manufacturing, warehousing, laundry, human service, and hospitality industries, said he was shocked by the new CDC guidance, which he thinks was influenced “in part due to pressure from major corporations.”

“We know that vaccines work to keep us individually safer, but the risk of illness or spreading the virus to at-risk family members and others in the community is still there,” he said.

He fears that without requiring a negative test to end the shortened quarantine period, “the new guidelines will set us all up for another dark winter over the coming months.”

Delta Air Lines, which last week urged the CDC to reduce the recommended isolation time, said Monday it had already begun to adopt the new advice as company policy.

“The updated guidance allows more flexibility for Delta to schedule crews and employees to support a busy holiday travel season and a sustained return to travel by customers,” the airline said in a statement.

A spokesperson for American Airlines referred questions about the new CDC recommendations to Airlines for America. United Airlines did not respond to a request for comment.

Representatives for two other sectors that employ vast numbers of workers who interact with the public and have struggled with staff shortages for months lauded the CDC’s decision.

The Food Industry Association, whose members include major grocers as well as manufacturers, said the revised guidance would help the industry “responsibly address” its labor shortage. The trade group urged “federal, state, and local governments to work off the same CDC playbook.”

Many of the policy experts who had urged the CDC to update its isolation guidelines had argued that a new approach should incorporate rapid tests, as in Britain. In the United States, demand for tests has soared while manufacturers are still scrambling to ramp up production and distribution.

Eric Topol, a professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research, said that testing was necessary because of the vagaries of the coronavirus infection.

“I can’t see how this could go forward without having testing, with assurance of at least a negative rapid antigen test, before circulating,” Topol said. “This goes against the science, and the fact the time it takes for people to clear their virus is quite variable.”

Anissa Gardizy of the Globe staff contributed to this report.