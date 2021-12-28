Author Mayukh Sen on his new book ‘Taste Makers: Seven Immigrant Women who Revolutionized Food in America’

Kamman, who died in 2018, advocated for female chefs at a time when restaurants were dominated by sexist ideology; argued Julia Child’s version of French cooking was “old fashioned”; and proclaimed the “ East Coast was a cold place with cold unyielding people .”

Madeleine Kamman was recognized in the culinary world as a brilliant chef and author who, in the 1970s, successfully ran the Modern Gourmet cooking school and the acclaimed Chez La Mère Madeleine restaurant, both in Newton. Yet the French-born cook’s bluntness managed to rub a lot of people the wrong way.

Mayukh Sen, a James Beard-winning writer, offers a modern reassessment of Kamman along with six other immigrant women in his new book “Taste Makers: Seven Immigrant Women who Revolutionized Food in America.” The book, Sen’s first, also chronicles the late: Chao Yang Buwei of China, Elena Zelayeta of Mexico, Marcella Hazan of Italy, and Norma Shirley of Jamaica. Two living cooks are included: Julie Sahni of India and Najmieh Batmanglij of Iran.

The women overcame language and/or cultural barriers — in the same era as Julia Child — to advocate for their native cuisines and pave the way for the diverse foodways celebrated in the United States today. Their contributions haven’t yielded the recognition accorded Child, who, Sen observes in his book, “understood that her American origins were a crucial component” of her fame.

The cover of "Taste Makers" by Mayukh Sen.

Sen focused on the women in his book because, he says, as someone who identifies as a queer person of color with a complicated relationship to gender, he saw their hardships “reflected right back at me.” In addition to his writing, Sen teaches food journalism at New York University. He resides in Brooklyn and spoke to the Globe by telephone. This interview has been edited and condensed.

Q. Why did you write this book?

A. I first had the idea for this book back in 2017 when I was a 25-year-old staff writer at [the online site] Food52. I had focused on stories about figures from marginalized communities in the food world whom I felt were not sufficiently honored in the cultural memory of someone like Julia Child. Often these figures were people of color, immigrants, queer people. … [A year later] I noticed certain talking points in the American food media that were along the lines of ‘immigrants feed America’ and ‘immigrants get the job done.’ I, myself, am the child of immigrants from the Indian state of West Bengal. [With] those talking points … you’re essentially measuring the value and worth of an immigrant’s life based on their productivity and what they can provide to a certain type of white, middle to upper-middle class consumer and I wanted to write against that notion. … [These women] really circumvented the food establishment to make a name for themselves. There was triumph but there was a lot of struggle involved. I wanted to honor that struggle.

Q. Julia Child is woven throughout your book and in a short essay. She and Madeleine Kamman had a fraught relationship. Julia introduced her book editor Judith Jones to Marcella Hazan. These women were often labeled as “The Julia Child of” their native cuisines. What are your thoughts about Julia Child?

A. Julia Child was quite helpful to some figures in the food industry who may not have had as much power as she did coming up. … I have a lot of affection for Julia Child because she was a trailblazer in so many ways. She brought an entirely new language of cooking to Americans through television [in 1963].

But Julia Child is not the only person who expanded the nation’s palate. There are other women, like the seven in my book, who have done just the same and they faced entirely different challenges than Julia Child. All these women were immigrants and they had to face so much xenophobia, sometimes racism, and [even] the casual misogyny that Julia Child, herself, faced. I do hope this book will help demolish this ‘Julia Child of’ construction. … As decades have gone on, it’s easier to see how reductive that framing can be and it does fly in the face of a woman’s work and legacy. It discourages readers from learning about these women.

Q. I was thrilled you included Elena Zelayeta. I stole my mom’s copy of one of her cookbooks after I graduated from college. I feel like she’s been forgotten. How does erasure of these women’s legacies happen?

A. Forgotten by whom? These women mean a great deal to the communities that they belong to. You, for example, are someone familiar with Elena Zelayeta’s work. She’s not forgotten to you.

Erasure really begins as [these women] are working but then it can continue on after someone is deceased. For example, in the story of Elena Zelayeta, there’s a lot of press surrounding other figures who follow her in the realm of Mexican cooking in America that did not necessarily honor her contributions. A lot of those figures are not Mexican or do not have Mexican ancestry or ties to Mexico. Elena Zelayeta does not even rate a mention [in those works] and that is how a woman’s legacy gets erased.

Q. Do you think TikTok or YouTube would have made these women stars?

A. What is so great about social media is it does give a platform to marginalized communities and allows them to get an audience in a way more traditional pathways might not open them up to. There are some barriers that may have been eased for some of these women if they were working in today’s era. That said, the number of followers you have on a certain social media platform does not always translate into financial or material stability.

Q. What advice would you give to readers about how to advocate for change in who is covered in food media?

A. Look outside of traditional food media and open [your] wallets and support these publications and writers who are working against the grain. … I am investing a lot of my faith in publications like Whetstone magazine by Stephen Satterfield, who many readers might know as the host of Netflix’s “High on the Hog.” … I would challenge [readers] to really examine where their subscription money is going. If it’s supporting an institution that has proven, time and time again, that it doesn’t quite care about people from marginalized communities, it’s time to cut them off.

Peggy Hernandez can be reached at peggyhernandezboston@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @Peggy_Hernandez.