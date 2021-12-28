New Year’s Eve restaurants where you can dine in or order takeout to keep you full until the new year

Want to ring in the New Year with a delicious meal? We’ve gathered a selection of local restaurants which offer dine-in, delivery, and takeout options, whether you’re celebrating the holiday with close friends and family (and a couple of rapid tests) or cozied up on your own at home. If venturing out, don’t forget to reserve a table ahead, and for those staying in, check each restaurant’s takeout and delivery cut-offs and timelines as they may vary.

For dining in or dining out

CLOVER FOOD LAB Ring in 2022 with a box (or two) of unique vegan creations from Clover Food Lab. Boxes range from small to feast, including midnight nachos, Berkshire Mountain pizza, and a build-your-own bruschetta kit to keep all of your guests full and happy as the ball drops. Orders are delivered or can be picked up at the HUB. New Year’s Eve boxes $120-$300. 1075 Cambridge St., Cambridge, www.cloverfoodlab.com

WECO is offering a choice between two delicious New Year's Eve meals as well as New Year's Day recovery meals. Courtesy of WECO

WECO Acton’s WECO has two New Year’s Eve prix fixe meals with a choice between half a dry-aged, soy-marinated Peking duck or fresh lobster pasta. Also, available is their cozy, comforting New Year’s Day recovery meals, like chicken marsala or baked eggs and sausage. Take your pick with how you want to start the new year, and don’t forget to pair it with some of their cocktail offerings. 251 Arlington St., Acton. Pickup 3:30-6 p.m., delivery at various times. New Year’s Eve menu prix-fixe $65. Takeout orders must be placed by Dec. 28, available for pickup or delivery. www.wecohospitality.com

SUMMER SHACK Though the name may not match the winter season, Summer Shack’s tasty New Year’s Eve takeout and dine-in menus are overflowing with seafood delights. Stop by the Boston or Cambridge Summer Shack locations for a $75 three-course prix fixe, which includes a raw bar platter, lobster main course of your choice, and finishes with a filling dessert. Takeout includes a la carte items like lobster pot pie, crab cakes, and mini lobster rolls. 50 Dalton St., Boston, 617-867-9955; 149 Alewife Brook Parkway, Cambridge, 617-520-9500, www.summershackrestaurant.com

FOGO DE CHAO To spice up their regular menus, the Copley and Burlington Fogo De Chao locations are offering seasonal Market Table offerings like hummus topped with butternut squash and a sweet potato soup with winter spices and coconut milk. Indulgent cuts are making an appearance too, so guests can enjoy Wagyu or a ribeye steak for the night. Pickup options are also available. 200 Dartmouth St., Boston, 617-585-6300; 75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, 781-382-0222, www.fogodechao.com

MIDA Chef Douglass Williams will serve a special three-course prix fixe meal for his guests, fit to be paired with the likes of oysters and caviar and risotto with truffles. Takeout will only be available through the first seating until 6:30 p.m. $65 prix-fixe, $34 for wine pairings; 782 Tremont St., Boston, 617-936-3490; 261 Walnut St., Newton, 617-546-8010, www.midarestaurant.com

ROW 34 For one night only, chef and owner Jeremy Sewall will continue his annual tradition of enhancing his bounty with special offerings featuring Krug Grande Cuvée champagne and Ossetra caviar for New Year’s. On the menu: traditional caviar service with toasted brioche and garnishes, potato latkes with caviar, and a smoked and cured board with (you guessed it) caviar.. 383 Congress St., Boston, 617-553-5900, www.row34.com

BAR ENZA Enza means “giant,” and this restaurant stays true to its word with a five-course offering for New Year’s Eve, ranging from mozzarella sticks with truffle dipping sauce to robiolina ravioli with black truffles and chestnuts. For dessert, indulge in a white truffle trifle. Prix-fixe $180 and $165 wine pairings. 1 Bennett St., Cambridge, 617-561-5050. Bar-enza.com

Karma Asian Fusion in Burlington offers guests a six-course and a 15-course omakase. Courtesy of Karma Asian Fusion

KARMA ASIAN FUSION Karma offers a six-course for $60 and a 15-course omakase for $160, which includes fresh fish either hand-picked from the pier in Boston or delivered from Japan’s Tsukiji Market. Both omakase options pair well with Karma’s sparkling sake, but in true New Year’s Eve spirit, Karma will also serve champagne for a 2022 toast. Advance reservations are required for the 15-course omakase. 75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, 781-365-0660, burlington.karmaasianfusion.com

Bring the bar home

LONE STAR TACO BAR Both the Allston and Cambridge locations of Lone Star are down to deliver bottled versions of their sweet-and-spicy sippables. Slurp down an expertly mixed Pineapple Pisco Punch or a Oaxacan Old Fashioned, it’s just on you to shake over ice and pre-heat the oven for a round of Victory Nachos. 635 Cambridge St., Cambridge, 857-285-6179; 497 Cambridge St., Allston, 617-782-8226, lonestar-boston.com

The Angie Valencia cocktail at Blossom Bar in Brookline. Barry Chin/Globe staff/file

BLOSSOM BAR The award-winning cocktail creations home with Blossom Bar’s signature drinks are now available — to go. Their $15 Craft Blossom Mixers can be ordered for pickup, and come ready to be mixed with a recommended liquor then blended, shaken, or stirred. (Pre-ordering is recommended.) They even sell fancy ice, floral garnishes, and novelty vessels for serving a la carte. 295 Washington St., Brookline, 617-734-1870, www.blossombarbrookline.com

DOUBLE CHIN Indulge in sugary sweet boba concoctions and “Capri Fun” mixers from this creative Chinatown spot. When ordered via delivery, Double Chin’s signature cocktail kits are alcohol-free (BYOB, if you please) but are single-serving, instantly ‘grammable, and go great with a side of Peking duck fries and bang bang shrimp. 86 Harrison Ave., Boston, 617-482-0682, www.doublechinbos.com

CHICKADEE Seaport mezze mecca Chickadee has a range of classic cocktails for takeout. Each to-go option — whether a Boulevardier or Moscow Mule — makes two drinks and comes with citrus or herb garnishes and the option to add on a pack of pebbled ice. 21 Dry Dock Ave., Boston, 617-531-5591, www.chickadeerestaurant.com

Riana Buchman can be reached at riana.buchman@globe.com.