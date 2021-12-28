Recipe: Greet the New Year with easy chocolate-cinnamon swirl buns

Makes 12

These slightly sweet rolls, made with biscuit dough that encloses a chocolate-cinnamon filling in a pretty swirl, are actually a cross between muffins and buns. No yeast, hardly any effort. You roll out the dough to a large rectangle, cover it with melted butter and finely chopped chocolate, and roll up two logs. Slice them and set them in paper cups in a muffin tin. We can all probably agree that the past year required chocolate, often and in quantity. Hopefully the New Year won't be as demanding, but you can still greet it with chocolate love just in case.

FILLING

2 tablespoons brown sugar 6 ounces bittersweet or dark chocolate chips 1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon ⅛ teaspoon ground cloves ⅛ teaspoon salt 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1. In a food processor, pulse the brown sugar, chocolate chips, cinnamon, cloves, and salt until the chocolate is coarsely ground. The chocolate should be in tiny pieces, not a powder. If you don't have a food processor, finely chop it with a chef’s knife.

2. In a microwave, melt the butter for 30 seconds, or until melted, or melt the butter in a saucepan over low heat on the stovetop; set aside.

MUFFINS

4 cups flour 6 tablespoons granulated sugar 4 teaspoons baking powder 2 teaspoons baking soda 2 teaspoons salt 1 cup (2 sticks) cold, unsalted butter, sliced 1/4-inch thick 1¼ cups buttermilk, or more if needed Extra flour (for sprinkling) Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners, or generously butter the indentations. Have on hand a sheet of parchment paper that is 12-by-18-inches.

2. In large a bowl that will hold all the batter, whisk the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt to blend them.

3. Add the butter to the flour and toss with your hands to separate the pieces. With a pastry cutter or 2 blunt knives, cut the butter into the flour until the butter is in baby pea-size pieces.

4. Make a well in the center of the flour and pour in the buttermilk. With a fork, mix the liquid into the flour mixture until it forms large clumps. Add more buttermilk, 1 tablespoon at a time, if the dough seems dry. With your hands, knead the dough in the bowl until it comes together.

5. Set the parchment paper on the counter with the short side facing you. Sprinkle the paper lightly with flour. Set the dough on the paper and pat it into a rectangle. Sprinkle the top lightly with flour. Roll the dough into a 12-by-18-inch rectangle, or the same size as the parchment paper. Lift the dough from time to time to keep it from sticking to the parchment, adding a little more flour, if needed. Sprinkle a little more flour on top of the dough if it starts to stick to the rolling pin.

6. Brush the dough with the melted butter. Spread the chocolate filling on top. Pat it into the dough with your hands.

7. With a large chef's knife or pizza cutter, cut the dough in half horizontally. Each piece should be 12 inches wide by about 9 inches long.

8. Using the parchment paper as an aid, roll the piece closest to you into a log. With a large knife or bench scraper, cut the log into six 2-inch pieces. Set each piece, swirled side facing up, into the muffin cups. Repeat with the second piece of dough.

9. Bake the buns for 25 to 30 minutes, or until they are golden brown. Set the muffin tin on a wire rack to cool. Turn the buns out of the pans and sprinkle with confectioners' sugar.

