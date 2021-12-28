Recipe: A platter of smoked salmon and cucumbers with bagel chips is crowd-pleasing at New Year’s

Serves 4

The easiest brunch dish of all is a platter of smoked salmon, cucumbers, red onion, and capers with toasted bagels. You can toast bagels cut in half the regular way or make chips, which are simply bagels cut into thin rounds and toasted. You have to pay attention to the rounds in a toaster oven or under the broiler so they do not burn. Slice a slender English cucumber and toss it in a bowl with a little salt; you can do this up to a day in advance, which slightly pickles the cuke. Set the slices on a bed of arugula or baby greens. Add rolls of smoked salmon, capers, dill, and slivers of red onion for this crowd-pleasing presentation.

CHIPS

4 plain or flavored bagels Olive oil (for sprinkling) Salt, to taste

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a 12-inch rimmed baking sheet.

2. With a serrated knife, slice the bagels into small rounds, about 1/4-inch thick. As you slice, the rounds will become more oval; that's OK. Set them on the baking sheet without overlapping. Brush sparingly with olive oil and sprinkle lightly with salt.

3. Toast the rounds in a toaster oven or under the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes on a side, or until they are golden brown. Watch them carefully so they do not burn.

SALMON

1 English cucumber Salt and pepper, to taste 4 cups mixed baby greens or arugula 1 tablespoon olive oil Juice of 1/2 lemon 8 ounces sliced smoked salmon 2 fresh dill sprigs, leaves removed 2 tablespoons capers 1 wedge red onion, very thinly sliced

1. Trim the cucumber at both ends. Cut the cucumber into thin diagonal slices. Transfer to a bowl and sprinkle lightly with salt. Cover and refrigerate for at least 10 minutes or for up to 1 day. Tip out any liquid that accumulates in the bowl.

2. On a platter, spread out the greens or arugula. Top with cucumbers. Sprinkle with olive oil, lemon juice, and black pepper. Arrange the smoked salmon here and there, rolling up the pieces into curls. Sprinkle with chopped dill and capers. Garnish with red onion. Serve with bagel chips.

Sheryl Julian