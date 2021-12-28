Recipe: Prep Potato Leek Egg Bake the night before so no one has to rise early on New Year’s Day

Serves 6

Who wants to get up early on New Year's Day and put together an extravagant brunch? No one we know. But one or two days in advance you can make this particularly appealing Potato Leek Egg Bake and pop it into the oven on the holiday morning. Boil diced golden potatoes, saute leeks, and stir them together with Boursin cheese. Transfer the mixture to a baking dish, pour beaten eggs over the top, and refrigerate. Before baking, mix panko breadcrumbs with Parmesan, olive oil, and thyme, and sprinkle it on the eggs. While it's baking, you can return to lounging and caffeinating. Because the dish has been refrigerated, it will take longer to bake than if you assembled the ingredients and baked it immediately. Keep that in mind if you're an early riser who's making the dish for that morning. Check it earlier; it might not take as long as the time given here.

Butter (for the dish) 2 medium (1 pound) Yukon Gold or Yellow Finn potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces Salt and pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons butter 2 medium leeks, thinly sliced and well rinsed 1 package (5.2 ounces) Boursin cheese ¼ cup chopped fresh chives 10 eggs 1 tablespoon flour 1 cup heavy cream 1 tablespoon olive oil ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan ½ cup panko or other unflavored dry white breadcrumbs 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1. Butter a 9-inch square baking dish.

2. In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the potatoes and a generous pinch of salt with cold water to cover by at least 1-inch. Bring to a boil, lower the heat slightly, and simmer the potatoes for 10 minutes, or until they are tender when pierced with the tip of a knife. Drain the potatoes in a colander and transfer to a bowl.

3. In a skillet over medium heat, melt the 2 tablespoons butter. Add the leeks and a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes, or until the leeks are becoming translucent. Remove from the heat.

4. Add the leeks to the potatoes with the Boursin and chives. Stir gently.

5. In a bowl, whisk the eggs, flour, cream, and a pinch each of salt and pepper.

6. Transfer the potato mixture to the baking dish. Pour the egg mixture over the potatoes. Cover and refrigerate overnight or for up to 2 days.

7. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Set the baking dish on a rimmed baking sheet.

8. In a bowl, mix the olive oil, Parmesan, panko or dry breadcrumbs, and thyme. Sprinkle the mixture over the top of the eggs.

9. Transfer the dish to the oven and bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the eggs are set in the center. Turn on the broiler. Broil the dish for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the panko is golden brown. Watch the dish carefully so it does not burn.

10. Remove the dish from the oven and let it rest in a warm place for 5 minutes. Cut into squares for serving.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick