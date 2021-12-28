At Tashan in Bedford, a food-court favorite goes upscale

You’ve probably seen Gourmet India at the mall — a small stall serving mountainous portions of saag paneer and lamb vindaloo. Food court cuisine gets a bad rap, but this place is surprisingly good: no oily curries or grizzled mystery meat here. In fact, I stop in for lunch even if I don’t have to return something at J. Crew afterward. For years, it was also a popular corporate caterer for companies such as Fidelity and Vertex.
Now owner Vishal Sood has a more sophisticated venue for his excellent food: Tashan in Bedford, which opened in October. It’s a muted, contemporary room in shades of turquoise and gold — a far cry from the Burlington Mall.
“Our mission is to be different. We’re an Indian restaurant with a fun vibe and elevated plating,” he says. “Normally [Indian food] is served in white bowls or steel copper pots, floating in gravy. A lot more detail goes into our plating.”
And a lot of thought goes into the service: When one of my dining companions called ahead to inquire about gluten-free items, he was pleasantly surprised by the staff’s patience and detail.
“We want to make sure we treat each guest like they’re the CEO of a company,” Sood says.
You’ll find familiar dishes, like a rich, creamy chicken tikka masala and saag paneer. But you should also seek out the more unusual items. Sood recommends the goat cheese kofta, and I do, too. This is an indulgence worth driving for: creamy goat cheese croquettes in a semolina crust, threaded with red chilies, swimming in an onion cream sauce. You might find yourself eating this out of the fridge, cold, at midnight.
Other hits: chuninda bhagare baigan, baby eggplants with the stems on, in a peanut-sesame curry with a hint of coconut, and cumin-scented lamb biryani. A friend who shies away from spice appreciated that her request for mild chicken tikka masala was taken seriously; a friskier eater enjoyed the chaap-e-khaas, lamb chops in a spicy yogurt marinade on a bed of jicama-cabbage slaw.
There’s a lot more to explore on this menu: I’m going back for the Cornish hen with pickled onions and semolina cakes, and pomegranate paneer. For those who dine in, there’s also a thoughtful drink list: Masti Maker, Old Monk rum and the Indian cola Thums Up; Mango Mirchi, made with Tito’s vodka, mango chutney, chili powder, and lime; and an assortment of lassis and mint sodas. Takeout is also available, and Sood hopes to open for lunch early next year (staffing is a challenge).
In the meantime, visit at dinner for creative dishes that feel accessible but also a tiny bit special — just the right combination of comfort and sophistication for times when we could use a little of both.
Tashan, 213 Burlington Road, Bedford, 781-538-5100, www.tashanbedford.com
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.