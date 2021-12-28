Tiffani Faison’s beverage director, Charlie Gaeta, quit an investment banking career to put his stock in wine

“There are dishes that she’ll put up and I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ She’ll kind of smirk, like, ‘I know. This is a tough one,’” he laughs.

Lynn native Charlie Gaeta, 36, quit an entry-level investment banking career to pursue a passion for wine — after admittedly drinking swill in college, that is. He started his food career as a busser at the Blue Ox in Lynn and moved on to Watertown’s Branch Line. Now he oversees wine and beverages at Big Heart Hospitality, the restaurant group run by Tiffani Faison. That includes the newly reopened Fenway Italian glamour spot Orfano, as well as neighboring restaurants Sweet Cheeks (barbecue) and Fool’s Errand (cocktails). In March, he’ll oversee the drink program at High Street Place’s Bubble Bath, Faison’s newest outing, focusing on champagne.

Tell me about your job.

My role is beverage director for Big Heart Hospitality, which includes Orfano just reopening, Sweet Cheeks, Fool’s Errand, and High Street Place in March. Day to day, there’s certainly lots of wine focus, but I’ve also taken over writing the beer program and working on large-scale spirit purchases and allocations.

I’m on the floor almost every single night. That’s my happy place. Spreadsheets and all that stuff is important, of course, for the health of the business, but being guest-facing is sort of the goal.

What does your job look like in practice? Are you pouring drinks? Making recommendations? Running between the restaurants?

That’s something I’m going to try to figure out in 2022. … It’s a lot of administrative stuff in the morning and the afternoon, and meetings, and making sure those boxes are checked so that you can go into service clearheaded. I’m working the floor. I’m bussing tables, running food, making sure guests are happy, checking coats, the whole thing.

What’s the vibe on the floor these days? I’m guessing even a month ago was different than maybe a day ago, with COVID.

I think the energy has been really positive and really high both from, I think, our standpoint, and also our guests’. There have definitely been nights where I feel like I’m floating, because everyone is so happy that we’re back, and the space looks better than ever. People are, I think, celebrating and also throwing some caution to the wind as far as the wines that they usually would order.

Overall, it’s been really positive. The last few days — and not just Orfano, but obviously every restaurant — had to pivot a little bit, but we work for someone who’s very thoughtful, and careful, and cares about her employees. Having the confidence of leadership is, I think, really important right now. That’s definitely super palpable.

Do you feel like people are maybe scaling back due to the Omicron news? What’s the mood?

Up until this week, like almost yesterday, it was close to business as usual. The past 48 hours have been a little bit more challenging. We haven’t had to cancel any of our plans so far, fingers crossed. New Year’s Eve is something that we’re really looking forward to, this very decadent dinner. I think we’re fortunate that we live in a city that believes in science deeply, and they trust that we’re doing the right thing, and vice versa.

Once we’re in service, I think the anxiety is quelled a little bit. It’s when you wake up and read the Times in the morning or the Boston Globe. I think the guests have matched our level of enthusiasm, for sure, and probably our level of concern as well.

What’s it like emotionally to be in a profession that symbolizes carefreeness and joy in the current atmosphere? Is it an escape?

That’s a really good question. I know I will never take for granted that somebody pays me a salary to sell wine to people on the dining room floor. It’s certainly really special when you get to do it, and I’ve continued to be able to do it since we’ve reopened.

There’s a lot of anxiety in not knowing what is happening in the next few days, few weeks, et cetera, but I’m not alone in that. I think, for me, I’m just doubling down on: All right, in the moment, right now, we’re being safe, and I get to serve wine. That’s really special.

How did you get into wine?

My knee-jerk answer is always ‘I don’t know,’ because I was drinking very poorly in college. … Just very, very cheap beer. I do remember when my favorite pub changed their beer program and put a draft system in our senior year [at Providence College]. Harpoon IPA was, at that point, the fanciest beer I’d ever had in my entire life. Then, of course, I transitioned into this weird whiskey on the rocks thing, and Crown Royal seemed to be really classy because it came in that cool velvet pouch. It was so lame.

After college, I was going back and forth between Boston and New York. I didn’t even know anyone in the industry, never mind how to get my foot in the door. How do you even make a career out of food and wine and hospitality? I’d go to all these places and then would use the Internet to just do my own sort of R and D as far as what I was eating, what I was drinking.

It definitely started with cocktails. It was in my early twenties, and then cocktails-slash-craft beer. The next thing became wine. I was on a trip, and we were drinking a lot of Old World wine, and a lot of Bordeaux and Burgundy for the first time. I’d never been exposed to those type of wines. The light went off. I was like, ‘I can’t go back. This is what I want to do.’

After that, I just kind of went zero to 100 in my mind. I wanted to get to this point in my profession as quickly as possible. A lot of it was self-studying, but I also went through the Boston University program, and then started working through certifications, all while just moving up the ladder from busser, to runner, to back-bar manager, until I was able to get my hands on a wine program myself.

It took a long time. It took a lot of work. I still do all those things. I still run food, and I bus tables every night. I didn’t come from a huge wine-drinking family. I didn’t have a quick connection to the industry. It was this organic passion that developed. I quit my job in finance to go bus tables, which everyone thought I was insane to do.

How did that feel for you?

I think there’s a level of innocence in your early twenties where you can make those decisions and not think long-term as much. I don’t think I would just go upend my career right now, as someone in their thirties.

I was working seven days a week. I was working five long days at an investment bank, then I was working three night shifts. My only day off was on Sunday. I was commuting from downtown Boston to downtown Lynn, because I was working at the Blue Ox. It started to get really exhausting. I had to make a choice. It was like: Where is my heart lying? It was pretty obvious that this ability to put food, beer, wine, or a cocktail in front of someone and make them happy seemed like a limitless possibility.

Not to be nosy, but I guess that’s my job: Financially, how did you manage to go from banking to bussing tables? What did you do to make it work?

I definitely changed my lifestyle a little bit. I also wasn’t top of the totem pole at this investment bank. It was still an entry-level job, but financially and perspective-wise, that was a slightly aggressive move for a lot of my friends and family. But my family was super-supportive. They trusted me from day one, and I think it’s panned out so far.

What’s the future of dining in Boston? What are customers going to want? What do you think is going to be viable going forward?

I think there are people in the city who are a lot smarter than me who don’t know how to answer that question. I think there’s a slight return to not taking for granted the ability to walk into a restaurant and feel safe, and sit down, and just be really well taken care of by a staff that’s very passionate about what they do — for guests to meet us at that level as well, as far as hospitality on both sides of the table, if that makes sense.

What’s the next big neighborhood?

I would like to see the Fenway continue to develop. It took a little bit of a hit in the last 18 months, so I would still like to see what else can diversify that neighborhood. I live in the neighborhood, too, so that’s a selfish answer.

I would like to see where those neighborhoods go, especially with Kenmore getting hit pretty hard by COVID, obviously, and Fenway sort of stopping the growth a little bit. Honestly, as a neighbor and someone who works in the neighborhood, I want to see where it continues to go, because I don’t think it’s done.

What wines are popular now?

Right now we are drinking a lot of Nebbiolo, a lot of and Barolo and Barbaresco, but also finding value in Piedmont, cause I think it’s super important to have a balanced list. We have a few pages of really fancy Barolo and Barbaresco, and that’s great, but those aren’t the wines I can go out and drink every night. We want to make sure that having that conversation is not limited to spending over a hundred dollars.

For the average person who knows nothing, what should they ask for? What’s the name of something you really like — if someone doesn’t know a Barolo from a whatever?

Right now, I would just start with the varietal and just say, ‘Hey, I’m looking for a Nebbiolo,” and name a price point that you’re comfortable with. Honestly, I almost never recommend a specific bottle to a specific guest unless they’re looking for it. … I would tell them to sort of start macro and just be like, “I heard about Nebbiolo in the winter. I want to drink Nebbiolo. I don’t want to spend $50.”

What’s the biggest mistake that people make when buying wine or ordering wine in a restaurant?

I think there is a sensibility that’s permeated the industry for really a long time that the guest is always right. When it comes to wine, I feel confident that there’s not a bottle on our list that fundamentally and philosophically is a bad bottle. The farming practices are all exactly what they should be. It’s always organic at the very least. I think my biggest problem is the name recognition and being really connected to that.

I would argue to a guest — well, I wouldn’t ever argue with the guests — but I would argue with you. If you and I were having a beer, I would argue that, if this wine is in Target, it’s probably not a good wine. Let me explain to you exactly why: You get down to the fact that a bottle of wine costs $12 for many reasons that are not good. I think those brands, those big brands, are good for me working on the floor because if somebody gives me something that I know is a commercially viable brand, I know exactly what they’re looking for. But then I can pivot and be like, “OK, this is what we have that is close to that,” or it could be that style as well — but there’s a family behind it, there’s a name behind it, there’s a connection behind it, and a story behind it.

If you were to buy wine on your own time, where would you go? Do you have a favorite place?

One hundred percent Wine Press Fenway. I’m in there all the time. They’re probably annoyed by me.

Favorite snack?

This is super lame, and it will always forever bring me back to high school and when you get your lunch packed for you, but blue Gatorade and Cool Ranch Doritos. It’s a wonderful pairing. Salty. Sweet. Electrolytes. You know?

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.