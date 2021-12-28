We asked our Instagram followers about their New Year’s resolutions. Here are our favorites

Even though the pandemic is still very much a reality, vaccines and other treatments have made the light at the end of the tunnel a little brighter than it was when we rang in 2021. For some, that means a setting a New Year’s resolution. When we asked our Instagram followers what their goals for 2022 were, we got a range of answers.

Making and sticking to plans became all but impossible when the pandemic took hold. Travel more? Out of the question for months on end. Get in more gym time? If you could work out while wearing a mask, sure. Spend more time with friends and family? As long as they got a negative test first.

If there were ever a year to forgo New Year’s resolutions, last year probably would have been it.

Mental health was a common theme, which shouldn’t come as a surprise after the nearly two years we’ve endured. For some, self-care was aspirational: @dianasiebels resolved to “take better care of my well-being,” @lalarozzo vowed to “be kinder to myself,” and @ehart02 promised to start “working on my mental health issues and going to therapy.”

Others hoped to make a habit of keeping a positive mind-set, like @greeneyekitty, who is dedicated to “staying positive no matter what.” @Seaglassgirl32 wants to “continue to live in the moment. Take every punch as it comes with grace. We’ve all suffered in some measure.” @Urbanapple simply wants to “have some hope,” and @laurennndavid is determined to “Love more. Worry less.”

For others, physical health is top of mind. In some cases, this means diet and exercise — @jaeden_braga wants to “eat better,” @nolaminogue aims to “exercise once a week,” and @tropigl is resolved to “exercise daily — even if it’s just 20 mins ... just move.” For others, physical health takes other forms: @kaylab_hart promises to “floss every day,” @acastellanos86 wants to “freeze my eggs,” and @dmcfarlandw vows to “wear my mask” (a surgical one, please!)

Breaking bad habits is a tried-and-true resolution. @Skyjwash wants to have “less screen time,” and @every1saphotographerthesedays is hoping “to eat far less takeout.” But starting new habits or hobbies is just as popular: @alexcc35 vowed to “finally write that personal essay I’ve been meaning to get to,” @lindsaclare hopes to start “reading at least one book per month,” and @decentbex wants to “continue to relearn the piano as an adult — making music is so healing.” @Geezhessasta resolved to “read 12 books. Start my Roth IRA. To not get COVID-19,” in that order, apparently.

Time with loved ones was also a priority. @Michelle.c71 wants to “spend more time with my mom,” while @omispumoni longs to “spend more time with my family in Massachusetts. Been stuck in NYC most of covid.”

Our favorite submissions, however, didn’t seem to fit into any category — the kind of resolutions that you can truly envision the resolvers looking forward to. @Mrdanieljturnbull plans on “Binge Watching Cobra Kai Season 4. Alone. Safe,” a noble pursuit. @aleksistential pledges to start “eating dinner by candlelight.”

Or, if you’re like @squirrelsofboston, adopt a different mentality altogether: “It is the circumstances’ responsibility to improve, we tried hard enough.”





Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com