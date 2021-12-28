Where to safely celebrate New Year’s Eve outdoors in Massachusetts

Here’s a look at where to celebrate the New Year — al fresco.

As COVID cases continue to rise across the state, an at-home New Year’s Eve celebration is shaping up to be the recommended way to ring in 2022. It’s true, however, that events are still happening in and around Boston, and for those feeling comfortable enough to venture out, many might be wondering what the outdoor options are.

From noon Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, First Night Boston returns with a lineup of offerings, many of which are outdoors, including fireworks, ice sculptures, a parade, and a wide range of local musicians, artists, and performers.

At Copley Square, see a lineup of musical and dance performances all day and into the night from artists including Sweet Harmony, Paco’s Band, Sensation, Boston Music Project, Nancia, The Sultans, Sons of Levin, and Silver Arrow Band. Outside the Copley Place Mall, the Chu Ling Dance Academy will also perform throughout the day, as will the Puppet Showplace Theater. Boston Public Library will also host a number of outdoor performances from The Boston Saxophone Quartet, singer-songwriters Maddi Ryan and LaQuandra Seymore, and the Boston Youth Chamber.

Starting at Copley Square just before 6 p.m., catch the Celebrate Boston Procession, a parade that features “colorful and celebratory groups” that will march from Copley Square to Boston Common. And at 6 p.m. at Boston Common, the Skating Club of Boston presents a “skating spectacular” outdoor show offering the public a chance to see national and international competitive figure skaters.

For fireworks, the city has a few options. At 7 p.m., there will be a “family fireworks” display at Boston Common produced by the Mugar Foundation and the City of Boston. At midnight, welcome the new year at the Boston Harbor with their fireworks display, presented by the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park. Copley Square will also host a midnight countdown, with live music and a light show.

Organizers said Tuesday that most events were moved outdoors for this year’s celebration, and guests are encouraged to wear masks in outdoor areas with crowds. Visit the First Night Boston website for the city’s complete schedule.

Ice sculpture strolls

People paused to take photos of an ice sculpture at the Boston Harbor Islands Welcome Center for New Year's Eve in 2020. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

There are several ways to take in the many ice sculpture displays throughout the city. First Night Boston presents “Wonders of the Frozen Ocean,” this year, which features “the animals of the icy poles to Copley Square.” The sculptures will be available for viewing from 12 p.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve. Additional sculptures will be displayed around the Boston Public Library .

Boston Harbor’s annual Waterfront Ice Sculpture Stroll is also back with over two-dozen designs. The sculptures will be displayed along the waterfront from 1 p.m. until dusk, according to the Boston Harbor website.

Patriot Place First Night Celebration

Patriot Place is ringing in the New Year with a family-friendly celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. The event will feature skating, ice sculptures, games, and a fireworks display at 7 p.m.

D77 Productions, a Rhode Island-base DJ service, will take the stage at 4 p.m. “for an afternoon full of giveaways,” according to the event website. There will be trivia, prizes, and appearances from mascots Pat Patriot and Slyde, as well as the Patriots cheerleaders. There will be skating demonstrations presented by the New England Skating Club from 4 to 6 p.m., and a family-friendly outdoor movie offering before the night ends.

The festivities will all take place in Lot 4A, located by Winter Skate at Patriot Place and the Patriots ProShop, according to event organizers.

