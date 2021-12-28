With On The Rocks cocktails, all you need is ice

As fun as it is to shake and stir, there are times you would love to put your feet up and savor a cocktail made with no effort on your part. With ready-to-drink cocktail brands on the rise, you might consider having some on hand. On The Rocks, a line launched in Dallas by three friends — a restaurateur, mixologist, and cocktail enthusiast — stands out because the drinks are crafted with premium spirits and natural ingredients and tastes freshly made. There are six varieties, and one of the best is the 70-proof Old Fashioned created with Knob Creek Bourbon Whiskey. The tastes of orange, cherry, and lemon zest soften the booziness of the bourbon. Other choices are 40 proof, such as the Mai Tai, with an inviting gold color, blending both light and dark Cruzan Rum and orange, coconut, and pineapple. The pineapple shines through most, transporting you back to summer. There’s also the margarita created with silver Hornitos Tequila, triple sec, and lots of lime. Its pleasant tartness offsets the sweetness. Another, the jalapeno pineapple margarita, swaps the tequila to the smooth and citrusy Tres Generaciones and kicks up the cocktail with the chili pepper. The drinks come in long neck, round-shouldered, classy-looking glass bottles. But there’s one extra item you will need: ice ($10.99 to 13.99 for 375-ml bottles). Available at Seaport Wine & Spirits, 407 D St., Boston, 857-239-8350; Pemberton Farms, 2245 Mass. Ave., Cambridge, 617-491-2244; Gordon’s Fine Wine & Liquors locations; Marty’s Fine Wines, 675 Washington St., Newton, 617-332-1230; Total Wine locations, and many others.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND