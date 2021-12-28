The top 12 most popular Globe Magazine stories of 2021

Since Kate Winslet would executive produce Mare of Easttown, in addition to starring as Detective Mare Sheehan, she was in a position to pursue an actress she’d long admired to play Lori, her character’s best friend. Lori becomes the nucleus of the small-town Pennsylvania murder mystery, so Winslet needed someone incredible. That’s why she made a call to Julianne Nicholson, the 50-year-old, freckled, cool-headed actress from Medford. And that’s why, when she made that phone call, the Oscar-winning Winslet wasn’t too proud to plead.

“I just felt that the qualities she possesses as a woman, as a mother, and as an actress combined meant that it would be a serious win if she would consider playing Lori Ross,” Winslet says via e-mail. “I just kept begging her to say YES.”

11) The 2021 Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts

Edited by Lisa Button

They run health care companies, universities and colleges, financial institutions, nonprofits, construction heavyweights, and more — they’re the women power players of the Bay State. Meet them in the 2021 installment of the Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts, a joint project of The Commonwealth Institute and the Globe Magazine. Responsible for thousands of employees and billions in revenue, the women featured here drive the Massachusetts economy.

10) Why Boston TV anchor Latoyia Edwards now wears braids on the morning news

Latoyia Edwards at the NBCU Boston Media Center in Needham. Mark Garfinkel NBC10Boston

By Latoyia Edwards

I still remember, in vivid detail, feeling like a fraud in front of my daughter.

Earlier that day, a group of boys had cackled at her as she walked to class. The ringleader pointed at Nina’s sky-high kinky ponytail and screamed out, “What is that?” My daughter choked down humiliation and swallowed her tears — until she got inside the car.

As I lectured her about the many reasons to celebrate her natural hair, I caught a glimpse of my own in the rearview mirror — fried by chemicals until it was stick-straight. She had to be wondering: Mom, if natural Black hair is so great, why do you anchor the news every day with a relaxer and hair extensions?

9) 100 top restaurants for takeout in Boston and beyond

Adobe Stock

By Devra First and Kara Baskin

In January 2021, The Boston Globe launched Project Takeout, an initiative asking you to do your (delicious) civic duty: Get food to go that you can afford from a local, independent restaurant. Restaurants are in a fight for their lives due to the pandemic, but takeout doesn’t just support these small businesses that are such an integral part of our cities and neighborhoods.

So where are you getting takeout from tonight? To help you decide, we’ve created this Ultimate Takeout Guide, with 100 recommendations to get you started.

8) I got a rare condition after the Johnson & Johnson shot. I still think everyone needs to be vaccinated.

Anthony Flint rides an exercise bike as part of his physical therapy during his recovery from Guillain-Barré Syndrome. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

By Anthony Flint

GBS is an extraordinary physical and mental challenge, afflicting up to 6,000 people annually in the United States for reasons that are still not fully understood.

I’m telling my story now to acknowledge this potential side effect — but also to encourage a more sober risk assessment for those still hesitating. As of this summer, 0.0008 percent of people had contracted GBS after getting the J&J shot, or roughly 1 out of 128,000 people. The chances of something bad happening looms vastly larger every time we get behind the wheel of a car.

This isn’t easy for me to say. Even as I get around with a cane, I still recommend getting the vaccine.

7) The time Larry Bird hustled me out of $160, and other Celtics stories

Larry Bird and Dan Shaughnessy in 1984. Stan Grossfeld/Globe staff/File

By Dan Shaughnessy

In late October 1982, the Boston Celtics, on the eve of their 37th season, checked into a musty Holiday Inn in Richfield, Ohio. The “mini-bar” was the vending machine near the steamy, rank indoor pool by the lobby bathrooms. The cheap drapes in the rooms fluttered when the wind whipped outside the hotel. Snowflakes sometimes feathered through window seams.

It was here, ahead of the Celtics’ season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, that I first had my shot blocked by Larry Bird.

6) Top Spots to Live in Greater Boston in 2021

Adobe Stock images; Globe staff illustration

By Jon Gorey

The pandemic appears to have fundamentally changed the way we think about our homes and where we want to live. With everything from offices to bars shuttered, downtown living was stripped of its many perks. And with stifling rush-hour traffic temporarily removed from the equation, buyers ventured farther outside the city in search of more living space, both inside and out. These trends helped propel some newcomers onto our 2021 list of the hottest real estate markets in and around Greater Boston.

5) “A very scary thing to tell someone”: The debate over gender pronouns in schools, explained

Alia Cusolito, a sophomore at Old Rochester Regional High School in Mattapoisett. Harry Scales/for The Boston Globe

By Linda K. Wertheimer

On the first day of school at Old Rochester Regional High School in Mattapoisett, Alia Cusolito donned cool, 3-inch, dangling sword earrings. The sophomore also pinned a circular black button with “they/them” in silver letters onto their shirt and a pink “they/them” pin to their backpack. The buttons were a plea for respect and for acknowledgement from teachers and peers of Alia’s identity and preferred pronouns. The teen identifies as nonbinary.

“The language we use to describe ourselves is a choice, but the gender I am is not a choice,” says Alia, who switched from she/her pronouns to gender-neutral ones in ninth grade. “Nonbinary fits me. My identity isn’t a choice.”

4) The 2021 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts

Matt Chase/for The Boston Globe

Edited by Katie Johnston

It’s safe to say the way we work is being transformed like never before. Corporate practices that have been set in stone for decades — going to an office every day, living near your place of employment, trying to make it seem like your family doesn’t come first — have been upended by the pandemic. And by and large, it’s workers who are reaping the rewards.

In the midst of a historic wave of resignations and a full-blown hiring crisis, employers know they have to pull out all the stops to attract new employees, as well as to keep the ones they have. And the companies that made The Boston Globe’s list of the 150 Top Places to Work in 2021 are going gangbusters.

3) How a college dropout in New Hampshire found a Shakespeare secret all the PhDs missed

matt chase for the boston globe

By Michael Blanding

Dennis McCarthy’s eyes were swimming in his computer screen. What had he gotten himself into? Nothing he read was making any sense. “English Seneca read by candlelight.” “Blood is a beggar.” Every line seemed to hold references he didn’t understand, like the code of a secret club to which he didn’t belong. Which, he supposed, is exactly what it was.

But if there was one thing he was good at, it was teaching himself a subject that interested him. He’d wormed his way into the field of biology and written papers embraced by its practitioners. He was confident he could crack the code of Shakespeare studies as well.

2) The case of the Martha’s Vineyard heiress and the Florida psychic who took her for millions

daniel hertzberg for the boston globe

By Alexander Huls

Nobody is quite sure when Vera Pratt began to believe that demons had entered her body and lodged near her right shoulder blade. But when they did, Pratt couldn’t help but wonder what part of her life they wouldn’t hurt.

Pratt found hope one day when she came across an advertisement in a magazine for a Florida woman who went by the name Psychic Angela.

As she prepared to call, Pratt couldn’t see the future. She couldn’t have known that the woman she would come to share her deepest secrets with was really named Sally Ann Johnson, and that their business arrangement over the next nearly seven years would lead to an investigation that started with a curious Vineyard police officer and ended with the FBI.

1) I just learned I only have months to live. This is what I want to say.

A portrait of writer Jack Thomas at work in the Globe city room in 1979, taken by his colleague Stan Grossfeld. Stan Grossfeld/Globe staff

By Jack Thomas

After a week of injections, blood tests, X-rays, and a CAT scan, I have been diagnosed with cancer. It’s inoperable. Doctors say it will kill me within a time they measure not in years, but months.

As the saying goes, fate has dealt me one from the bottom of the deck, and I am now condemned to confront the question that has plagued me for years: How does a person spend what he knows are his final months of life?

