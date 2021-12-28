Appeals Court rejects latest challenge to Weymouth compressor station

The group, Singh wrote, can’t seek judicial review of a 2019 decision from the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management, or CZM, that the compressor station is “consistent with the enforceable policies” of the Commonwealth’s coastal management program.

The court’s ruling came down on Dec. 16, with Justice Sabita Singh writing in a 14-page opinion that the plaintiff, Fore River Residents Against the Compressor Station, an advocacy group long opposed to the project, lacks standing to challenge a key ruling on the project.

The state Appeals Court recently rejected the latest legal challenge to a controversial natural gas compressor station in Weymouth.

Singh wrote that the “the regulatory scheme required CZM to provide an opportunity for public participation only through public notice and comment.” The CZM, Singh continued, “was not required to hold a hearing, let alone hear sworn testimony.”

In addition, Singh wrote, “it is the Federal government that decides whether the natural gas companies may construct the compressor station.”

A request for comment was sent Tuesday morning to the Fore River group.

A spokesperson for Enbridge, the Canadian pipeline giant that built the 7,700-horsepower compressor as part of its $600 million Atlantic Bridge project, said via email Tuesday that the company was pleased with the appellate court’s ruling.

“We are pleased with the Massachusetts Appeals Court’s decision related to the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management consistency determination for the Weymouth Compressor Station,” said Enbridge spokesperson Max Bergeron. “We are committed to continuing to operate the Weymouth Compressor Station safely and responsibly.”

Compressor stations are placed along gas pipelines to boost pressure and help the gas travel long distances. The Weymouth site’s designed to usher gas through New England for distribution in Maine and Canada.

After two previous unplanned releases of gas, in September 2020, federal authorities forced the facility to shut down. Regulators authorized the station to resume operations in January 2021.

Bergeron told the Globe in December 2020 that Enbridge had identified and addressed “the preliminary direct cause” for each of the two September shutdowns that caused 444,000 cubic feet of methane gas to be vented into the air — a faulty gasket for the first, and an electrical failure in the station’s emergency shutdown panel for the second.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





