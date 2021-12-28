Ben Downing, former state senator, ends bid for Massachusetts governor

“For everything there is a season. For this campaign, that season has come to a close,” Downing said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we simply do not have the financial resources to continue. While it’s painful to admit, that reality has brought this chapter to a close.”

Downing, 40, pointed to financial challenges as the reason for ending his bid, adding that he made the decision “with a heavy heart.”

Ben Downing, the Democratic former state senator who staked his gubernatorial bid on progressive policies like universal child care and aggressive climate action but struggled to gain traction in fund-raising, is ending his campaign, he said Tuesday.

Downing represented his native Pittsfield in the state Senate for five terms, winning his first election in 2006 at just 25 years old. He became the Senate’s leading voice on clean power and later worked as vice president at the renewable energy company Nexamp Inc. He announced his campaign last February, running “to build a fairer, stronger Massachusetts.”

Though he had the advantage of an early announcement and roots in Western Massachusetts, Downing had been the worst-funded of the three major Democratic candidates in the field. Harvard professor Danielle Allen and state Senator Sonia Chang-Dίaz, a Democrat from Jamaica Plain, both launched their bids after Downing but outpaced him in cash on hand.

As of the end of November, Downing had just under $33,000 in his campaign account. Allen reported more than 10 times that sum — $386,270.63 — and Chang-Dίaz had just under $200,000.

Downing’s exit from the race comes as the field continues to take shape — on both sides of the aisle. The news that neither Governor Charlie Baker nor Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito — both second-term Republicans — would seek the office next year flung the race wide open, sowing speculation in Massachusetts political circles about who might try for the office and potentially emboldening some political newcomers.

The political spotlight shines brightest on Attorney General Maura Healey, whose high name recognition and enviable campaign account would likely position her as the Democratic front-runner. Healey, who is expected to announce soon whether she will enter the race, had $3.3 million in her campaign account at the end of November, and has built a national reputation by going after former president Donald Trump, as well as corporations like the opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma.

On the Republican side, conservative former state lawmaker Geoff Diehl is running.

In a statement Tuesday, Allen thanked her formal rival for his “extraordinary leadership.”

“I know [Downing] will keep fighting on behalf of Massachusetts families as he always has, and I look forward to working alongside him to create the transformation our state deserves,” she said.





