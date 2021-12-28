Driver accidentally crashes car into testing site outside Medford hospital

The cause of the crash wasn’t clear to officials Tuesday afternoon, but they said the driver was shaken up after the incident.

The woman was next in line to drive into the site, which is set up in the parking lot outside the hospital’s urgent care wing, when her vehicle exited the line and crashed into the front left side of the tent, Medford Fire Department officials said.

A driver was in line at a tented, drive-through Covid-19 testing site outside Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Medford Tuesday morning when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the tent, creating a chaotic disruption for employees there who have been overrun recently with demand.

“She said she screwed up. I think she hit the wrong pedal, hit the gas instead of the brake,” said Medford Fire Deputy Chief Richard Colorusso.

Images from the testing site posted to Twitter by Local 1032, the union for Medford firefighters, showed the car wedged onto a concrete block that appeared to anchor the tent to the ground. The front left side of the vehicle was shredded.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital to be “looked over,” said Rob Brogna, a spokesman for Lawrence Memorial. No hospital employees were injured.

Crews worked for about an hour and a half to ensure the tent was secure, and testing site staff went through the line of around 20 cars administering tests in the interim. The site functions as a drive-through, meaning its staff tests patients while they sit in their vehicles.

“Testing continued while they looked over the tent,” said Brogna. “The staff just continued out in the line, going to the cars that were there. Things got back up and running pretty quickly.”

The site, which sees patients by appointment only, has been jam-packed recently, as people have scrambled to find Covid-19 tests amid a chaotic travel season and a surge in cases of the Omicron variant.

“I just want to emphasize that we’re by appointment only,” said Brogna. “You can’t just show up. The site is busy enough as it is.”

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.