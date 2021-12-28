Easthampton man, 33, killed in Williamsburg crash

A 33-year-old Easthampton man died Tuesday afternoon after he was ejected from his car, which crashed down an embankment in Williamsburg, State Police said.

State Police were sent to Mountain Street at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday for a vehicle that was “well off the roadway.” When troopers arrived, they found the man suffering from serious injuries after being ejected from the 2004 Mini Cooper he was driving, State Police said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.