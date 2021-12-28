fb-pixel Skip to main content

Easthampton man, 33, killed in Williamsburg crash

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated December 28, 2021, 52 minutes ago

A 33-year-old Easthampton man died Tuesday afternoon after he was ejected from his car, which crashed down an embankment in Williamsburg, State Police said.

State Police were sent to Mountain Street at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday for a vehicle that was “well off the roadway.” When troopers arrived, they found the man suffering from serious injuries after being ejected from the 2004 Mini Cooper he was driving, State Police said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, whose name was not released, was the only person in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, the statement said.

The reasons why the man’s car veered off the roadway remain under investigation, State Police said.

