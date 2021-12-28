Elorza tightens COVID vaccine requirement for Providence city employees, removing option to get tested

“With cases continuing to rise and our hospital infrastructure facing continued strain, we need strong public health measures and policies in place to increase vaccination rates and reduce the likelihood of hospitalization for those who contract the virus,” Elorza said in a written statement. “This announcement ensures City of Providence employees will do our part to keep residents safe while accessing city services and help preserve our hospitals.”

PROVIDENCE — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza on Tuesday announced that city employees will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and will no longer be able to provide proof of a negative virus test.

Providence has had a vaccine requirement for its employees since Oct. 1. But until now, employees have had the option of presenting a weekly negative test instead. That will no longer be an option and employees will have to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 14, Elorza’s office said. They’ll have to show proof of completing their primary series of vaccinations by Feb. 28. Boosters won’t be required yet.

Failing to follow the policy “will result in separation from City employment,” Elorza’s office said.

Elorza’s office said anyone seeking an exemption from the vaccination requirement has to submit a request, along with any medical or other documentation, to the Department of Human Resources.

Right now, 86 percent of city employees are vaccinated, 0.45 percent are partially vaccinated, and 13.5 percent are unvaccinated, the city said.

Police officers will also be subject to this policy. Right now, 77 percent of sworn Providence police officers are fully vaccinated, 20 percent are unvaccinated, and the policy doesn’t apply to 3 percent because they’re out of work or on military leave.

The move comes as public and private institutions alike tighten restrictions on COVID-19 vaccinations. The Preservation Society of Newport County announced that on Monday, Jan. 3, all visitors to the Newport mansions aged 5 and older will have to provide proof of vaccination against COVID, and beginning Jan. 15, visitors will also have to provide proof of a booster shot if they’re eligible for it.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.