Fenway Park COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic opening Jan. 6, along with four other sites, state says

Officials said Fenway is one of five additional sites opening in early January that will offer a primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations to residents age 5 and older, and boosters to those 16 and over.

The statement from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services said the clinic at the ballpark will offer “primary series” vaccines for those age 5 and older, as well as booster shots.

Fenway Park’s COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic will open Jan. 6 with the capacity to administer 1,300 doses each day, the Baker administration said Tuesday in a statement.

The five sites add to the nearly 1,000 locations where state residents can get vaccinated and boosted against the virus, officials said.

In addition to the Fenway site, the other locations opening early next month — or recently opened — include the Melnea Cass Recreation Complex in Roxbury, the Whittier Street Health Center in Roxbury, the Modular Building at North Shore Community College in Lynn, and the Taunton COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Taunton.

The Melnea Cass complex, located at 120 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, opens Jan. 5 and will offer a Pfizer primary series of vaccines for those 5 and older, as well as Pfizer boosters, with a capacity to administer 400 doses daily, the statement said.

The site at the Whittier Street Health Center, located at 1290 Tremont St. in Roxbury, is open now and can administer up to 500 doses daily, the statement said, with both the primary series available for the 5-and-older crowd, as well as boosters.

The Lynn site, the statement said, will open Jan. 5 at 300 Broad St. with the capacity to administer 400 doses daily. The Taunton clinic opens the following day, officials said, at 2005 Bay St. with a 400-dose capacity daily.

Residents can find information about booking vaccine appointments online at the state’s vaxfinder.mass.gov site.

The state’s daily vaccine report, updated weekdays by 4 p.m., said that as of Monday, more than 5 million residents had been fully vaccinated against the virus, and nearly 2 million people had received booster doses.

People are considered fully vaccinated once they receive two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab. A booster is available to people six months after their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months out from their J&J shot.

Public officials at all levels of government have repeatedly implored people to get vaccinated, calling the shots a key weapon in the ongoing battle against the pandemic.

“This week marks an important milestone – the administration of +500M #COVID19 vaccines,” tweeted Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, on Thursday. “There is still work to be done as nearly 40M adults are unvaccinated & at least 92M need a booster. As we see more #Omicron, it is critical to get vaccinated & boosted.”









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.