Missing Providence boy found, unharmed

PROVIDENCE — Police say they have found the 11-year-old boy who went missing after running away from home late Christmas night.

Erwin Rivera Ochoa was found at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Joslin Street, near his family’s home on Atwells Avenue. He was found inside a parked car, Major David LaPatin said.

Officers had been combing the area since Christmas night, checking with the boy’s friends and contacts from Nathanael Greene Middle School, where he is a student, social media, and even abandoned houses in the area, Lapatin said.