Missing Providence boy found, unharmed

PROVIDENCE — Police say they have found the 11-year-old boy who went missing after running away from home late Christmas night.
Erwin Rivera Ochoa was found at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Joslin Street, near his family’s home on Atwells Avenue. He was found inside a parked car, Major David LaPatin said.
Officers had been combing the area since Christmas night, checking with the boy’s friends and contacts from Nathanael Greene Middle School, where he is a student, social media, and even abandoned houses in the area, Lapatin said.
The search had intensified Tuesday morning, with the FBI and the fire department joining local police to search the area, including the Woonasquatucket River.
Advertisement
The boy had an argument with his mother and ran out into the cold wearing flip-flops, which soon fell off, said Lapatin. The family tried to find him for three hours, then contacted police for help, he said.
Lapatin had called the boy’s disappearance “out of the ordinary.”
Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.