Police seek man involved in dispute over mask policy at Roxbury store

By Katie Redefer Globe Correspondent,Updated December 28, 2021, 30 minutes ago

Boston police are seeking to identify a man who allegedly vandalized a convenience store over its mask policy, and pepper sprayed the store owner when confronted, police said in a statement.

The alleged assault and vandalism took place inside N & M Market at 2359 Washington St. in Roxbury around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, according to the statement.

The suspect was described as a 60- to 70-year-old man. Anyone with information related to the incident are asked to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4275.

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.

