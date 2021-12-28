Police seek man involved in dispute over mask policy at Roxbury store

Boston police are seeking to identify a man who allegedly vandalized a convenience store over its mask policy, and pepper sprayed the store owner when confronted, police said in a statement.
The alleged assault and vandalism took place inside N & M Market at 2359 Washington St. in Roxbury around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, according to the statement.
The suspect was described as a 60- to 70-year-old man. Anyone with information related to the incident are asked to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4275.
Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.