R.I. hits record high for new COVID cases

The 2,379 new cases on Monday was the most since Dec. 21, which had 1,714 cases. Infections peaked at above 1,600 in early December 2020. The daily total of COVID cases always gets revised as more tests from Monday get reported back to the state, so the figure of 2,379 is provisional and likely to rise more. It is a snapshot in time, in other words, depicting sharply accelerating caseloads.

The test positivity rate was 12.7 percent, meaning more than one out of every 10 reported COVID tests came back positive, according to state data.

Monday was the first weekday after the Christmas holiday. On a similar date last year, Dec. 28, 1,288 new COVID cases were reported. At the time, though, 478 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 52 people needed to be hospitalized that day. That compares to 295 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, the latest day for which data is available, and 26 new hospital admissions.

Health experts say people are much less likely to be admitted to the hospital or to die if they’re vaccinated against COVID-19. But hospital leaders say because of staffing shortages and two years of stress, even this smaller surge is putting incredible pressure on the system.

Last December, 515 people died of COVID-19. So far this year, the figure is 108. In July, when cases were low, there were six deaths.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.