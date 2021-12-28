fb-pixel Skip to main content
COVID

R.I.’s Lieutenant Governor tests positive for COVID-19

“I have very few symptoms & attribute that to being fully vaccinated & boosted,” Sabina Matos tweeted.

By Brian Amaral Globe Staff,Updated December 28, 2021, 40 minutes ago
Lt. Governor Sabina Matos during the Veterans Day Ceremony at the Rhode Island Veterans Home.
Lt. Governor Sabina Matos during the Veterans Day Ceremony at the Rhode Island Veterans Home.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos has tested positive for COVID-19, she said Tuesday.

“I have very few symptoms & attribute that to being fully vaccinated & boosted,” Matos said. “While in quarantine, I will be keeping in touch with my staff & participating in meetings virtually. I encourage all Rhode Islanders to get their booster shot.”

Gov. Dan McKee’s office said he was last with Matos at a news conference a week ago. He was last tested Dec. 24, and was negative, his office said.

“The Governor has no symptoms and under current guidelines would not need to quarantine,” spokesman Matt Sheaff said in an email.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.

