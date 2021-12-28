R.I.’s Lieutenant Governor tests positive for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos has tested positive for COVID-19, she said Tuesday.

“I have very few symptoms & attribute that to being fully vaccinated & boosted,” Matos said. “While in quarantine, I will be keeping in touch with my staff & participating in meetings virtually. I encourage all Rhode Islanders to get their booster shot.”

Gov. Dan McKee’s office said he was last with Matos at a news conference a week ago. He was last tested Dec. 24, and was negative, his office said.