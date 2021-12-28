R.I.’s Lieutenant Governor tests positive for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos has tested positive for COVID-19, she said Tuesday.
“I have very few symptoms & attribute that to being fully vaccinated & boosted,” Matos said. “While in quarantine, I will be keeping in touch with my staff & participating in meetings virtually. I encourage all Rhode Islanders to get their booster shot.”
Gov. Dan McKee’s office said he was last with Matos at a news conference a week ago. He was last tested Dec. 24, and was negative, his office said.
“The Governor has no symptoms and under current guidelines would not need to quarantine,” spokesman Matt Sheaff said in an email.
