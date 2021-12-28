Six of the year’s most memorable Rhode Island Report podcasts

Rhode Island civil rights icon Clifford R. Montiero recalled marching for voting rights in Selma, Alabama, with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965, and he weighed in on recent attempts to pass more-restrictive voting laws in states such as Florida, Texas, and Georgia.

Rhode Island civil rights leader Clifford R. Montiero speaks to Boston Globe reporter Edward Fitzpatrick during the taping of the Rhode Island Report podcast.

PROVIDENCE — Since launching in June, the Rhode Island Report podcast has produced 29 episodes, delving into topics ranging from sharks to diversity in the courts, from beach access to the social determinants of health. Here, in no particular order, are six of the most memorable installments:

“The basic premise of our country is that people vote, people participate,” Montiero said. “And now you’re putting up barriers. In 1965, I thought we would have ended that with the passage of the Voting Rights Act of ‘65. But apparently there are some people who are still legally fighting (for) elimination of integration and elimination of people of color voting in this country. And they can’t win.”

2. Providence Mayor Elorza on skipping the R.I. governor’s race, and what he hopes to accomplish before he leaves office

Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, left, spoke with Boston Globe reporter Edward Fitzpatrick on the Rhode Island Report podcast. Carlos Muñoz

Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza talked about his decision to skip the 2022 governor’s race and he let out a memorably long laugh when asked whether he would be throwing his support behind Governor Daniel J. McKee.

“He’s a decent dude who means well,” Elorza said of McKee on the Rhode Island Report podcast. “But, you know, I definitely have my issues with him as a leader. I do not think that he is the leader that our state needs, and I don’t think that he is going to be the elected governor.”

3. The Taliban killed her father. Now she calls Providence home

Omar Bah, founder and executive director of the Refugee Dream Center, and Negina Sadat, an Afghan refugee who lives in Providence, spoke with Boston Globe reporter Edward Fitzpatrick on the Rhode Island Report podcast. Carlos Muñoz

Negina Sadat, an Afghan refugee who lives in Providence, and Omar Bah, founder of the Refugee Dream Center, spoke about how the Taliban killed Sadat’s father and about how Rhode Island was preparing to welcome 250 Afghan evacuees following the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

Sadat spoke to the Rhode Island Report podcast on the same day that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was testifying before Congress about the US withdrawal. Her aunt and others are still in Afghanistan, and desperate to get out. She knew exactly what she would tell Blinken if she had the chance.

“Please help them,” Sadat said. “If the Taliban finds out they are there and they were with American people, they will kill them.”

4. Raimondo on China, Biden’s infrastructure plan, and leaving her home state

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo arrives for taping of the Rhode Island Report podcast at the Globe Rhode Island offices in Providence. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

US Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo, who served as Rhode Island’s governor for six years before joining Biden’s Cabinet in March, talked about trying to help Biden find bipartisan support for his then-$1.7 trillion infrastructure plan.

She said that when administration officials tell Biden that reaching a bipartisan deal is difficult, he tells them to “stay at the table” and keep negotiating.

“He believes in his core in bipartisanship,” Raimondo said. “He grew up in the Senate when it worked, and he is determined for some bipartisanship.”

She said she was in the Oval Office recently with Biden and a group of Republican leaders to discuss the infrastructure plan. “And he was very honest with them,” she said. “He says, ‘I will compromise. This is my deal. Give me your deal.’ And it’s just back and forth, back and forth, stay at the table.”

5. Advocate: R.I. leaders are sitting on federal funds as homelessness crisis intensifies

Providence College sociology professor Eric Hirsch, who has been advocating for homeless people since 1990, speaks to Boston Globe reporter Edward Fitzpatrick during the Rhode Island Report podcast. Carlos Muñoz

Providence College professor Eric Hirsch sounded the alarm, telling Governor Daniel J. McKee and General Assembly leaders that they were sitting on millions in federal funds and displaying none of the urgency required as the state’s homelessness crisis worsens.

Hirsch, an urban sociologist who has been advocating for the state’s homeless population since 1990, said he has never seen so many people living outdoors as Rhode Island reels from the pandemic, housing costs skyrocket, and shelter waiting lists grow longer by the day.

“We’re alarmed that very little has been done to get people off the street and it’s been below freezing the last week,” Hirsch said. “We’re worried that people are going to freeze to death.”

6. For Indigenous people, Thanksgiving represents a day of mourning

Lorén Spears, executive director of the Tomaquag Museum in Exeter, Rhode Island, speaks to Boston Globe reporter Edward Fitzpatrick during the Rhode Island Report podcast. Carlos Muñoz

Lorén Spears, executive director of the Tomaquag Museum in Exeter, urged Rhode Islanders not to settle for mythologized versions of the “First Thanksgiving” between the Pilgrims and American Indians and she spoke about an exhibit titled “Away From Home: Native American Boarding School Stories.”

On the podcast, Spears said that as we dig into turkey and stuffing, we can also dig into the history that explains why, for Indigenous people, Thanksgiving is a day of mourning.

“They really need to dig in and come visit places like Tomaquag Museum,” she said. “Go to the Mashpee Museum, go to the Aquinnah Cultural Center, go to the Pequot Museum, and find out the real history.”













