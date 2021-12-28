State Police identify Framingham man, 24, killed in Christmas Eve crash in Hopkinton

A Framingham man who was killed when his pickup truck slammed into the concrete abutment of a bridge on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton on Christmas Eve was identified Tuesday as Ryan Gaudet, 24, State Police said.

State Police responded to the crash at 8:27 a.m. on Dec. 24, and found Gaudet’s truck, a 2004 Ford F250, had crashed into the overpass on the right side of the highway. He was taken to UMass Worcester hospital, where he was pronounced dead, State Police said in a statement.

The reasons why Gaudet’s truck left the roadway and slammed into the bridge’s abutment remain under investigation, State Police said. Hopkinton Fire Lieutenant Scott Jurasek told the Globe Friday that icy conditions in the area had contributed to two other crashes in the area, and likely contributed to Gaudet’s death.