These are the 55 Mass. hospitals getting support from the National Guard amid COVID surge

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated December 28, 2021, 9 minutes ago
A sign is posted outside the doorway where COVID testing and vaccination was administered at Tufts Medical Center Boston.
Close to 500 National Guard troops have been activated to assist at hospitals in Massachusetts as COVID-19 cases continue to spike amid the highly contagious Omicron variant. These are the 55 hospitals that began receiving support Monday from the Guard to address the non-clinical support needs, including security, delivery of patient meals, and non-emergency transportation services. Twelve ambulance services are also getting assistance from the National Guard, according to the Baker adminstration.

Addison Gilbert Hospital

Baystate Franklin Medical Center

Baystate Medical Center

Baystate Noble Hospital

Baystate Wing Hospital

Berkshire Medical Center

Beverly Hospital

BID Milton

BID Needham

BID Plymouth

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Boston Children’s Hospital

Boston Medical Center

Brigham Womens Faulkner

Brigham Women’s Hospital

Cambridge HA Cambridge

Cambridge HA Everett

Carney Hospital

Cooley Dickinson Hospital

Emerson Hospital

Fairview Hospital

Good Samaritan Medical Center

Harrington Hospital

Heywood Hospital

Holy Family Hospital

Holy Family Merrimack

Holyoke Medical Center

Lahey Hosp Burlington

Lawrence General Hospital

Lowell General Hosp

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital

Massachusetts General Hospital

MetroWest Framingham

Milford Regional Medical Center

Morton Hospital

Mount Auburn

Nantucket Cottage Hospital

Nashoba Valley Medical Center

Newton Wellesley Hospital

North Shore Medical Center

Saint Vincents

Signature Brockton Hospital

South Shore Hospital

Southcoast Hospital-Charlton

Southcoast Hospital-St. Lukes

Southcoast Hospital-Tobey

St Annes Hosp

St Elizabeth’s Medical Center

Sturdy Memorial Hospital

Tufts Medical Center

UMass Memorial Marlborough Hosp

UMass Memorial Memorial

UMass Memorial University

UMass MemorialHA Clinton

UMass MemorialHA Leominster

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.

