These are the 55 Mass. hospitals getting support from the National Guard amid COVID surge

Close to 500 National Guard troops have been activated to assist at hospitals in Massachusetts as COVID-19 cases continue to spike amid the highly contagious Omicron variant. These are the 55 hospitals that began receiving support Monday from the Guard to address the non-clinical support needs, including security, delivery of patient meals, and non-emergency transportation services. Twelve ambulance services are also getting assistance from the National Guard, according to the Baker adminstration.

Addison Gilbert Hospital

Baystate Franklin Medical Center