These are the 55 Mass. hospitals getting support from the National Guard amid COVID surge

Close to 500 National Guard troops have been activated to assist at hospitals in Massachusetts as COVID-19 cases continue to spike amid the highly contagious Omicron variant. These are the 55 hospitals that began receiving support Monday from the Guard to address the non-clinical support needs, including security, delivery of patient meals, and non-emergency transportation services. Twelve ambulance services are also getting assistance from the National Guard, according to the Baker adminstration.
Addison Gilbert Hospital
Baystate Franklin Medical Center
Baystate Medical Center
Baystate Noble Hospital
Baystate Wing Hospital
Berkshire Medical Center
Beverly Hospital
BID Milton
BID Needham
BID Plymouth
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Advertisement
Boston Children’s Hospital
Boston Medical Center
Brigham Womens Faulkner
Brigham Women’s Hospital
Cambridge HA Cambridge
Cambridge HA Everett
Carney Hospital
Cooley Dickinson Hospital
Emerson Hospital
Fairview Hospital
Good Samaritan Medical Center
Harrington Hospital
Heywood Hospital
Holy Family Hospital
Holy Family Merrimack
Holyoke Medical Center
Lahey Hosp Burlington
Lawrence General Hospital
Lowell General Hosp
Martha’s Vineyard Hospital
Massachusetts General Hospital
MetroWest Framingham
Milford Regional Medical Center
Morton Hospital
Mount Auburn
Nantucket Cottage Hospital
Nashoba Valley Medical Center
Newton Wellesley Hospital
North Shore Medical Center
Saint Vincents
Signature Brockton Hospital
South Shore Hospital
Southcoast Hospital-Charlton
Southcoast Hospital-St. Lukes
Southcoast Hospital-Tobey
St Annes Hosp
St Elizabeth’s Medical Center
Sturdy Memorial Hospital
Tufts Medical Center
UMass Memorial Marlborough Hosp
UMass Memorial Memorial
UMass Memorial University
UMass MemorialHA Clinton
UMass MemorialHA Leominster
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.