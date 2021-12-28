Three juveniles arrested for allegedly beating man, 66, at MBTA station

Three male juveniles were arrested Monday after they allegedly attacked a 66-year-old man at the MBTA’s Downtown Crossing station and fled aboard a Red Line train, transit police said.

At around 7 p.m. a group of six to seven juveniles, ranging in age from 14 to 16, were “engaging in harassing and intimidating behavior,” including pointing Nerf toy guns at several passengers, MBTA Transit Police said in a statement. The 66-year-old man was entering through fare gates on the Orange Line side when the juveniles allegedly began shooting projectiles at him, striking him in the head.

The man “exchanged words” with the group, who then allegedly began punching the man and throwing him against the wall, the statement said. The group then allegedly fled the station aboard a southbound Red Line train. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.