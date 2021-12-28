Woman, 60, charged with arson in New Hampshire

A woman was arrested on Christmas Eve in connection with an arson fire that happened in Hill, N.H. in November, authorities said.

Kathy Canfield, 60, was arrested and charged with intentionally setting a fire at an apartment building at 4 Commerce St. on Nov. 22, according to the New Hampshire fire marshal’s office. Four people were inside the apartment building at the time of the fire and all of them managed to escape, officials said in a statement.

Canfield was arrested by Tilton, N.H. police on Dec. 24 on charges of arson and breach of bail conditions. She was arraigned at Merrimack County Superior Court on Monday and her next court date is Jan. 28.