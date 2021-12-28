fb-pixel Skip to main content

Woman, 60, charged with arson in New Hampshire

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated December 28, 2021, 30 minutes ago
Kathy Canfield, 60, was arrested and charged with intentionally setting a fire at an apartment building in Hill, N.H. on Nov. 22.
A woman was arrested on Christmas Eve in connection with an arson fire that happened in Hill, N.H. in November, authorities said.

Kathy Canfield, 60, was arrested and charged with intentionally setting a fire at an apartment building at 4 Commerce St. on Nov. 22, according to the New Hampshire fire marshal’s office. Four people were inside the apartment building at the time of the fire and all of them managed to escape, officials said in a statement.

Canfield was arrested by Tilton, N.H. police on Dec. 24 on charges of arson and breach of bail conditions. She was arraigned at Merrimack County Superior Court on Monday and her next court date is Jan. 28.

In the statement, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey said he “would like to remind our citizens that arson is not a victimless crime, and that any intentionally set fire puts in motion a series of events that significantly jeopardizes both the public and our first responders’ safety,” as arson fires are estimated to cause over 400 deaths, 1,300 injuries, and $1.3 billion dollars in property damage in the United States every year.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the New Hampshire state fire marshal’s office Bureau of Investigations at 603-223-4289.


Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.

