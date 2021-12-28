Citing Omicron surge, universities push back start dates or move to remote learning

At Syracuse University in New York state, David Bruen, the student body president, said he supported the university’s decision to delay its start by one week, to Jan. 24, despite his feelings of disappointment.

For some students, the revised plans are a decidedly unwelcome development after almost two years of online instruction, limited gatherings, testing protocols and uncertainty.

As the highly contagious omicron variant sends U.S. case rates higher, a stream of colleges and universities around the country have announced that classes will be delayed or will begin remotely in January.

“I’m someone who really believes in what’s best for public health,” said Bruen, 20, a political science major. “But the fact that this keeps going on is just frustrating and stressful and sad.”

The decisions, made after consulting experts who said that transmission of the virus will likely surge after the holiday break, were not universal. Some major colleges, including the University of Michigan and Northeastern University in Boston, stood firm, stating that classes would begin as usual, even as the schools imposed a booster requirement. But broadly, fears are rising that campus life in 2022 could be a repeat of 2020.

In some cases, students were advised, it would be best to remain at home for a while, if possible. Others announced new requirements that students receive booster shots and wear KN95 masks.

Howard University in Washington, D.C., was the most recent school to announce a delayed start. The university tweeted Monday that it had seen a “concerning increase in percentage and the number of positive cases over the past three weeks,” delaying the start of its semester to Jan. 18.

Also on Monday, Princeton University in New Jersey said it would begin classes as scheduled Jan. 24 but delayed the return of students by one week to Jan. 14, with students arriving gradually over 10 days. The university also said it would ban travel by students outside the campus vicinity until mid-February.

In Houston, Rice University sent a message to students Sunday announcing the delay of in-person classes until Jan. 24. The university said it was strongly encouraging students not to arrive on campus until the weekend of Jan. 22.

On Dec. 21, New York University posted an announcement that January classes would be held online. So did Columbia University. Both schools advised faculty and staff to work remotely.

Binghamton University in New York state and the University of Illinois announced one-week delays in the start of classes. Wayne State University in Detroit announced that classes would be held online for at least three weeks and imposed a booster shot requirement.

Ka Yee C. Lee, University of Chicago provost, announced a one-week delay and then two weeks of remote instruction until Jan. 24. Undergraduates living in residence halls were strongly encouraged to delay their return to campus until at least Jan. 20.

In California, some schools were moving classes online and others were imposing new vaccine requirements. Seven schools in the University of California system, including UCLA, announced that classes would be remote for the first two weeks of the quarter. Other schools said they were either delaying in-person classes for one week or evaluating possible changes.

And the University of Pennsylvania moved classes online for two weeks and delayed campus housing move in.