Judge rejects dismissal of charges against alleged Proud Boys leaders

Kelly said the defendants had many nonviolent ways to express their opinions about the 2020 presidential election.

US District Judge Timothy Kelly rejected defense attorneys’ arguments that the four men — Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Charles Donohoe — are charged with conduct that is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech.

A federal judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss an indictment charging four alleged leaders of the far-right Proud Boys with conspiring to attack the US Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Biden’s electoral victory.

“Defendants are not, as they argue, charged with anything like burning flags, wearing black armbands, or participating in mere sit-ins or protests,’’ Kelly wrote in his 43-page ruling. “Moreover, even if the charged conduct had some expressive aspect, it lost whatever First Amendment protection it may have had.’’

Advertisement

Nordean, Biggs, Rehl, and Donohoe were indicted in March on charges including conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding. All four of them remain jailed while they await a trial scheduled for May.

Defense lawyers also argued that the obstruction charge doesn’t apply to their clients’ cases because Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote was not an “official proceeding.’’ Kelly disagreed.

Earlier this month, another judge in the District of Columbia’s federal court upheld prosecutors’ use of the same obstruction charge in a separate case against two riot defendants.

The case against Nordean, Biggs, Rehl, and Donohoe is a focus of the Justice Department’s sprawling investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection. More than three dozen people charged in the Capitol siege have been identified by federal authorities as Proud Boys leaders, members or associates, including at least 16 defendants charged with conspiracy.

Last Wednesday, a New York man pleaded guilty to storming the US Capitol with fellow Proud Boys members. Matthew Greene is the first Proud Boys member to publicly plead guilty to conspiring with other members to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote. He agreed to cooperate with authorities.

Advertisement

Other extremist group members have been charged with conspiring to carry out coordinated attacks on the Capitol, including more than 20 people linked to the antigovernment Oath Keepers.

Nordean, of Auburn, Wash., was a Proud Boys chapter president and member of the group’s national “Elders Council.” Biggs, of Ormond Beach, Fla., is a self-described Proud Boys organizer. Rehl was president of the Proud Boys chapter in Philadelphia. Donohoe, of Kernersville, N.C., also served as president of his local chapter, according to the indictment.

On the morning of Jan. 6, Proud Boys members met at the Washington Monument and marched to the Capitol before President Donald Trump finished addressing thousands of supporters near the White House.

Just before Congress convened a joint session to certify the election results, a group of Proud Boys followed a crowd of people who breached barriers at a pedestrian entrance to the Capitol grounds, the indictment says. Several Proud Boys also entered the Capitol building itself after the mob smashed windows and forced open doors.

More than 700 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. At least 165 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanor offenses punishable by a maximum of six months’ imprisonment.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Biden authorizes $768 billion for military spending

WASHINGTON — President Biden has signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law, authorizing $768.2 billion in military spending, including a 2.7 percent pay raise for service members, for 2022.

Advertisement

The NDAA authorizes a 5 percent increase in military spending, and is the product of intense negotiations between Democrats and Republicans over issues ranging from reforms of the military justice system to COVID-19 vaccine requirements for soldiers.

The $768.2 billion price tag marks $25 billion more than Biden initially requested from Congress, a prior proposal that was rejected by members of both parties out of concerns it would undermine US efforts to keep pace militarily with China and Russia.

The new bill passed earlier this month with bipartisan support, with Democrats and Republicans touting wins in the final package.

Democrats applauded provisions in the bill overhauling how the military justice system handles sexual assault and other related crimes, effectively taking prosecutorial jurisdiction over such crimes out of the hands of military commanders.

Republicans, meanwhile, touted success in blocking an effort to add women to the draft, as well as the inclusion of a provision that bars dishonorable discharges for service members who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine.

The bill includes $7.1 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and a statement of congressional support for the defense of Taiwan, measures intended to counteract China’s influence in the region.

It also includes $300 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, a show of support in the face of Russian aggression, and $4 billion for the European Defense Initiative.

Advertisement

The law also has provisions barring goods produced by forced Uyghur labor in China from entering the United States, and it begins to lay out plans for the new Global War on Terror Memorial, which would be the latest addition to the National Mall.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ex-governor Cuomo cleared of criminal violations

Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s alleged sexual harassment of two women in Westchester County did not amount to criminal violations, the local district attorney said in the second such announcement in less than a week.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah on Tuesday said her office investigated the allegations and found “credible evidence” that Cuomo inappropriately touched two women, including a state trooper on his security detail. But she said his conduct was not criminal.

“In both instances, my office has determined that, although the allegations and witnesses were credible, and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York,” Rocah said in a statement.

Rocah’s investigation was one of several probes triggered by a damning report into Cuomo’s conduct with women released in August by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Cuomo resigned amid the uproar following the report but continues to deny wrongdoing. He has claimed the report was driven by the political ambitions of James, who announced but then withdrew her candidacy for governor.

The report detailed 11 instances of harassment that James said violated state and federal law, two of which allegedly took place in Westchester County. According to report, Cuomo pressured the trooper into letting him kiss her and, during an event at a local high school, grabbed another woman’s arm, pulled her toward him and “kissed her on the cheek” without permission.

Advertisement

Last week, Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith concluded that Cuomo’s alleged harassment of the same trooper at a Long Island race track also did not amount to a crime.

BLOOMBERG NEWS